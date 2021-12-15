Galamian school gets new chief

Tom Lewis and Laura Monks have been promoted to co-Presidents of the legendary Decca Records Group. Tom and Laura have led Decca for the past 19 months as co-MDs, a hugely successful period which saw the label broaden its creative output, something best exemplified by the breakthrough success of Jacob Collier who made Grammy history by becoming the only artist in the show’s history to win an award for each of his first four albums, and the emergence of Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora whose hit single Runaway is making waves across the globe.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO