Galamian school gets new chief

Later this month, the Getty Museum in Los Angeles will mount an exhibition featuring 20 of its latest acquisitions, culled from a large cache of purchases made during the pandemic.
Opening on December 14 at the institution’s Getty Center location, “Acquisitions 2021: Collecting for the Museum” will feature works spanning the Getty’s six collecting categories of painting, drawing, photography, antiquities, decorative arts, and manuscripts.
Visitors to the exhibition will find a greater push toward diversity in the museum’s acquisition strategy than ever before. In a statement, the museum’s director Timothy Potts said, “This year reflects several recent collection-building initiatives of the Getty...
