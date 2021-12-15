ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galamian school gets new chief

By norman lebrecht
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeadowmount School of Music, founded in 1944 by the arch-pedagogue Ivan Galamian, has named Janet Sung as...

Black Enterprise

Canadian Painter Earns Over $300,000 Selling Paintings Representing Women Of Color As NFTs

A Canada-based Black woman saw her artwork take off in NFT sales this year. In total, she’s earned more than $300,000. Lana Denina, 24, started selling her art as NFTs, or non fungible tokens, in February. She’s racked up through her presence on various platforms. As if she was sitting on a hidden gold mine, just one month ago, she didn’t even know what an NFT was, CNBC reported.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Former Whitney Museum Curator Christopher Y. Lew Heads to New L.A. Artist Residency Program

After leaving the Whitney Museum last month, Christopher Y. Lew, a star curator of the New York scene, has joined a new foundation and artist residency program in Los Angeles. Named Horizon, the program is founded by collectors Jason Li and Harry Hu, both of whom are based in the city, as well as May Xue, who was formerly director of educational and institutional relations and general manager at the Hong Kong–based K11 Art Foundation. Xue will serve as the chief executive director of Horizon. Set in a 4,800-square-foot space Downtown Los Angeles, Horizon aims to offer support to early- and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slipped Disc

Meet our new V-P for People Operations & Inclusion

Opera Philadelphia has invented a new VP role. Not sure about the job spec. It sounds a bit surgical. December 16, 2021: Opera Philadelphia announced today the appointment of award-winning activist, arts administrator, and bass-baritone Dr. Derrell Acon to the position of Vice President of People Operations & Inclusion. Currently the Associate Artistic Director & Chief Impact Officer at Long Beach Opera, where he has led equity and engagement efforts since 2018, Dr. Acon will join the senior management team at Opera Philadelphia on January 10, 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Label news: Universal loses classics chief

After just over 28 years with the company, Mark Wilkinson is leaving this month for a career break. He is presently senior vice president, Global Classics & Jazz. Mark was head of Deutsche Grammophon from 2012 to 2o15.
BUSINESS
ARTnews

From Gentileschi to Tourmaline, Getty to Showcase Recent Acquisitions in New Exhibition

Later this month, the Getty Museum in Los Angeles will mount an exhibition featuring 20 of its latest acquisitions, culled from a large cache of purchases made during the pandemic. Opening on December 14 at the institution’s Getty Center location, “Acquisitions 2021: Collecting for the Museum” will feature works spanning the Getty’s six collecting categories of painting, drawing, photography, antiquities, decorative arts, and manuscripts. Visitors to the exhibition will find a greater push toward diversity in the museum’s acquisition strategy than ever before. In a statement, the museum’s director Timothy Potts said, “This year reflects several recent collection-building initiatives of the Getty...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slipped Disc

Esa-Pekka Salonen cancels with Covid

The conductor has quarantined at home in Helsinki after testing positive for Covid-19. He is said to be without symptoms. He will miss two concerts with the Radio Symphony Orchestra, including the world premiere of his new clarinet concerto. The concerts will go ahead, conducted by Jukka-Pekka Saraste and will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Label news: Decca upgrades the bosses

Tom Lewis and Laura Monks have been promoted to co-Presidents of the legendary Decca Records Group. Tom and Laura have led Decca for the past 19 months as co-MDs, a hugely successful period which saw the label broaden its creative output, something best exemplified by the breakthrough success of Jacob Collier who made Grammy history by becoming the only artist in the show’s history to win an award for each of his first four albums, and the emergence of Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora whose hit single Runaway is making waves across the globe.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Chicago

Senn High School Music Teacher Trevor Nicholas Named As Finalist For Music Educator GRAMMY

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nicholas Senn High School music teacher Trevor Nicholas has been named a finalist for the 2022 Music Educator GRAMMY Award, the Chicago Public Schools announced Friday. Nicholas is one of 10 music teachers selected by the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum from more than 1,100 nominations nationwide. The award recognizes teachers who have made a major and lasting contribution to music education and demonstrate a commitment to the discipline. “Music is an amazing tool to help young people build confidence, develop leadership skills, and uncover talents they may never have known they had,” CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro...
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Aldeburgh Festival extends by a week to pump out new music

Next summer’s Aldeburgh Festival will occupy the entire month of June. It will include 41 first performances, including a debut opera by Tom Coult, several works by the UK-Lebanese composer Bushra El-Turk and a tribute theme for the late Oliver Knussen. Roger Wright has nailed a coat of many colours to his seaside mast.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Brazilian musicians fire their American conductor

The state government of Rio de Janeiro has announced that the American artistic director and principal conductor Ira Levin is ‘no longer part of the staff of the Teatro Municipal’. Just like that. Levin tells the local music magazine that this was ‘a unilateral decision of the musicians’....
WORLD
cambridgema.gov

Apple Tree And Oaks Get New Life Via Art Project At Cambridge School

Note To Reporters: High resolution versions of all the photos can be downloaded for publication at the bottom of the project page. And Cambridge Arts is happy to provide contacts for interviews with any of the people featured in this press release. IKD's proposed public art for Cambridge’s Tobin Montessori...
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

Death of a star luthier, 85

The death has been announced of the Dutch-born Massachussets instrument maker Marten Cornelissen, whose violins were played by Yehudi Menuhin, Bernard Greenhouse and members of the Julliard and Guarneri String Quartets. He was 85. His lifelong output amounts to more than 600 instruments.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Vienna Opera chief will conduct the next 12 nights out of 13

The house reopens tonight after Covid lockdown but with multiple dropouts. Music director Philippe Jordan has agreed to step in for Franz Welser-Möst in Verdi’s Don Carlo. That means he’s conducting almost every night between now and Christmas. Other changes to Don Carlo:. María José Siri has...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Death of a busy musicologist, 91

The Department of Music at City, University of London, has posted news of the death of its co-founder, the Canadian musicologist and performer Malcolm Troup. After making his debut at 17 with a CBC Toronto orchestra playing Rubinstein’s Concerto in D, Troup studied in the UK and settled there.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Saddest artist post of the year

Dear friends, I’m sad to let you know that, due to the pandemic, all my concerts of this concert saison have been cancelled. We are living a very difficult moment for Art and Culture.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Just in: Hamburg dumps Brahms Festival

Brahms’s home town has postponed an immersive composer festival planned for February 2022 due to Covid uncertainties. The NDR Radiophilharmonie festival will be rescheduled to March 2023.
FESTIVAL
Slipped Disc

An American composer retires

The much-performed compser John Harbison has called time after 52 years of teaching at MIT. Arriving reluctantly but alertly at my last day of teaching at MIT, I remember two pieces of advice from the first week, in 1969. From a composer-friend, about the large Introduction to Music lecture: “Don’t be afraid to say what you love.” And from our Director of Music, Klaus Liepmann, as he escorted me down the endless corridor: “We teach our courses as if they are equal in the student’s learning experience to physics. We have poor facilities, we have large ambition, and a new building is on the way.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Death of a fine English tenor, 89

We have been notified of the death of John Mitchinson, Lancashire tenor and stalwart of Welsh and English National Operas. John made notable recordings of Mahler with Bernstein, Wyn Morris and Alexander Gibson, and of Elgar, Martinu and Janacek with Simon Rattle. He was a much sought after teacher. His...
ENTERTAINMENT

