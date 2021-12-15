‘With Love’: Isis King Previews Her Character’s ‘Sweet’ & ‘Necessary’ Relationships

When she was still living in a homeless shelter in 2008, Isis King learned about an upcoming photo shoot for America’s Next Top Model. Ever since she was a child in Annapolis, Maryland, she had wanted to model, if not act. But as much as King wanted to be on the show, she didn’t think she stood a chance — not only because of the difficulty of her life situation at the time, but because she was transgender, and a transgender woman had never explicitly appeared on the show before. Still, she auditioned, and soon Tyra Banks was asking her to be on the next cycle of the show.

