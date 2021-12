Saturday we will have some mild lake effect snow along the northwest bands will mainly affect counties near the coast. Most of that snow will dissipate by the evening hours of Saturday as the area will see more calmer conditions Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday is looking to be an active day for snow as it moves into the region by the late hours of Tuesday and will persist until the afternoon hours of Wednesday. Our eastern counties will see this snow linger around longer than other counties but will be less snow compared to the past couple weekends.

