Originally Posted On: https://gizmodo.com/wireless-internet-cam-concept-would-be-creepy-crawly-d-5029687. This wireless concept by Flynn Product Design certainly freshens up the traditionally bulbous webcam design, and it’s the first of its kind that I can say genuinely frightens me (just a little). And while those three creepy little legs do make the cam look like a desktop arachnid, they also serve a functional purpose. Thanks to a ball and socket joint connecting the legs and body, this spider-like cam can be positioned into a variety of unconventional positions. [Flynn via GizmoWatch]

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO