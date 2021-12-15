ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Kupp makes Sean McVay jealous with his abilities at WR

By Skyler Carlin
 4 days ago
Sean McVay once won the Georgia 4A Offensive Player of the Year Award in high school over Calvin Johnson as a dual-threat quarterback. He then went on to play wide receiver at Miami (Ohio) in college, catching 39 passes for 312 yards in his career.

Those are numbers that Cooper Kupp puts up in a three-game stretch, and despite having that monumental achievement to brag about for the rest of his life after topping Johnson, McVay sometimes finds himself jealous of what Kupp does on the football field.

“I’m jealous I couldn’t do what he did. He’s incredible. He really is. Some of our players — you start talking about these guys that you ask the questions about, players like that are why you coach. To be able to work with such special people that are really just amazing human beings and also happen to be really special, unique football players as well. And that’s something that you know I’m so passionate about,” McVay said. “But, the human being is really what’s so special about Cooper Kupp. And then he is an incredible football talent and player as well, but guys like him are why you coach. I’m so happy for him, and I know the best thing about him is he’s just so humble. He’s so modest. He’s going to go right back to work and be so steady and so consistent with his approach to the week this week. Love Cooper Kupp, and he’s balling.”

Having played wide receiver in college, McVay understands what it takes every week for a wideout to produce at a high level the way Kupp has.

Kupp has been utterly dominant for the Rams this season, notching 113 receptions, 1,489 yards, and 12 touchdowns through the first 14 weeks. If wide receivers got more recognition in MVP voting, Kupp would have a strong case for the prestigious award.

With a veteran signal-caller in Matthew Stafford operating the offense, Kupp has blossomed into one of the best wideouts in the NFL this season. And even though McVay gets a chance to watch Kupp practice every day, he still is in awe of some of the things he does on game day for the Rams.

