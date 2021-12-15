ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Property Manager AvantStay Adds $160 Million in Funding for Expansion

By Dennis Schaal
SKIFT
 6 days ago

AvantStay's move into brokerage services sets it apart from most of its peers. But as Zillow's experience of flipping houses and getting burned highlights, real estate can be a very risky sector. AvantStay, a property manager that engages in real estate investor-buyer matchmaking, has raised $160 million in new...

skift.com

