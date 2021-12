Hey, you! Final Fantasy XI appreciates that you’re playing. What’s that? You’re not playing? Well why the heck not? It can’t be because the game doesn’t update enough; it has monthly updates and has been doing so for years now despite theoretically being in maintenance mode. Is it because you’re not getting enough free stuff when you log in? Well, aside from the game’s usual login campaign, you’ll be able to get more free stuff with the Adventurer Gratitude campaign from December 10th through January 28th.

