Democrats Refuse to Work With Rep. Steube on Islamophobia Bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden -- along with other senior Democrats -- has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November. "I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO