ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats Refuse to Work With Rep. Steube on Islamophobia Bill

By Jim McCool
floridianpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) latest bill concerning Islamophobia seems to be the biggest deal on Capitol Hill. Especially after the Democrats denied six Republican amendments on the legislation, two of them being from Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL). This week, Congresswoman Omar filed a bill that would create a new...

floridianpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday. The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mast
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden -- along with other senior Democrats -- has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November. "I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Islamic Republic Of Iran#Genocide#Racism#Capitol Hill#The State Department#Republicans#Anti Muslim#Sunni Muslims#Taliban#Shia Muslims
floridianpress.com

Democrats Block Scott and Rubio's Anti-Slavery Bill

While protecting Muslims from Islamophobia seems to be a top priority for Democrats, protecting them from genocide does not even come in a close second. Democrats blocked US Senator Rick Scott's (R-FL) and Senator Marco Rubio's (R-FL) anti-slavery bill to battle China's exploitation of the Uyghers. Top Democrats such as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFLA

Democrat Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, seemingly dealing a fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril. Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” that he always has […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep Unleashes Islamophobic Attack on Ilhan Omar in Response to Bill to Fight Islamophobia

A Republican lawmaker launched an Islamophobic attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Tuesday in response to a bill she co-sponsored seeking to fight Islamophobia. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) was blocked from speaking on the House floor after he accused Omar, one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress, of terrorist sympathies, The New York Times reports. “American taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay terrorist organizations, organizations that the maker of this bill is affiliated with…,” Perry said, apparently in reference to the Muslim civil-rights group Council on American-Islamic Relations’ previous honoring of Omar. The bill, which would set up a new special envoy position in the State Department to tackle Islamophobia, passed 219 to 212 late Tuesday despite Perry’s attack. His comments followed fellow Republican Lauren Boebert’s portrayals of Omar as a suicide bomber in comments to supporters and dubbed her a member of the “jihad squad.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Democrat senator blocks bill banning goods made with slave labor in China

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) blocked bipartisan legislation that would ban goods from China’s Xinjiang region where the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against Uyghur minorities and producing merchandise using slave labor. Wyden obstructed the bill after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) refused his request to include an...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy