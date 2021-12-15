ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Approves Raising Debt Ceiling By $2.5T With 1 GOP Voting In Favor

By Mona Salama
floridianpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House voted Tuesday overnight a measure to raise the debt ceiling borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion that is expected to last into 2023, acting on the 11th hour in racing to avert an economic catastrophic default. The final vote was 221-209. Only one Republican from both the Senate...

floridianpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden -- along with other senior Democrats -- has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November. "I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell is suddenly legitimizing the Jan. 6 committee. But why?

It’s difficult to dismiss even one Mitch McConnell comment as anything other than part of a concerted and deliberate political strategy. It’s virtually impossible to dismiss two. All of which makes twin comments this week by McConnell (R-Ky.) legitimizing the House’s Jan. 6 committee quite interesting. As...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Federal Debt#Treasury
theeastcountygazette.com

The Congress Approves the $2.5T Debt Limit Increase, Avoiding Economic Catastrophe

During the late hours of Tuesday night, the House raised the debt limit to almost $31 trillion. Joe Biden receives the document in time to prevent an adverse economic impact. Despite an apparent narrow vote, the House passed the measure on 221-209 votes, ending a threat that the Treasury Department would exhaust its ability to pay interest on the nation’s $29 trillion in loans by Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridianpress.com

Democrats Refuse to Work With Rep. Steube on Islamophobia Bill

Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) latest bill concerning Islamophobia seems to be the biggest deal on Capitol Hill. Especially after the Democrats denied six Republican amendments on the legislation, two of them being from Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL). This week, Congresswoman Omar filed a bill that would create a new Special...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wlen.com

Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5 trillion into 2023

The Senate voted on Tuesday to raise the national debt limit by $2.5 trillion and extend it into 2023. The House will next have to approve the legislation before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The final tally for the Senate vote, which fell along party lines, was 50 to 49.
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridianpress.com

Senate Passes $778 Billion Defense Authorization Bill

The Senate passed an annual must-pass National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2022 that would authorize $778 billion in defense spending, heading to President Biden's desk where he will sign legislation that includes $25 billion more in the final budget than he initially requested. The measure easily cleared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Senate inches closer to raising debt ceiling by $2.5T after party-line procedural vote

Congress came one step closer to finally raising the debt ceiling Tuesday when the Senate approved a procedural vote 50-49 on a bill to raise the debt ceiling $2.5 trillion. The vote puts the chamber on path to pass the bill Tuesday afternoon. Then the House of Representatives is expected to quickly sync up with the Senate, sending the bill to President Biden's desk and averting a potential default after months of brinksmanship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Congressional Democrats ready to raise federal debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion

Congressional Democrats on Tuesday moved to unilaterally raise the federal debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the borrowing-limit increase is needed to ensure the federal government can continue paying its debts into early 2023. “Responsible governing has won on this exceedingly important issue,” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridianpress.com

House Votes To Hold Mark Meadows In Contempt Of Congress

The House voted Tuesday evening to hold former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress over his refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol attacks — making it the first time the lower chamber has voted to hold a former congress member in contempt since the 1830s.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Senate approves measure allowing Democrats to raise debt ceiling

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a measure moving Congress one step closer to raising the debt ceiling. Lawmakers voted 59-34 in favor of the plan by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnel, R-Ky., to allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling through a majority vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy