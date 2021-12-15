ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Watch now: 'We dictated the game,' says coach Berube

Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Blues players Justin Faulk, and...

www.ottumwacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Lindgren
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Justin Faulk
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#St Louis Blues#Blue Note Productions
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones latest comment will make Cowboys fans excited

The Dallas Cowboys were able to come away with an impressive 21-6 victory against the New York Giants in Week 15. Dallas now sits at 10-4 on the season and have been playing better football than usually do in most of the past decade. The longtime owner of the Cowboys,...
NFL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Big Vikings News

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was reportedly waived by the Minnesota Vikings due to some concerning reports from today’s practice. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the starting CB got into a verbal altercation with coaches during today’s workout. He also reportedly “got into it” with several of his Vikings teammates who were trying to calm him down.
NFL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
AllLakers

Lakers Isaiah Thomas Shows Why He Belongs in His Debut

Through true grit and perseverance, Isaiah Thomas played in his first game this season and showed flashes of his season in Boston, where he averaged 29 points and six assists. In 21 minutes, he scored a team-high 19 points with two triples and was able to do what he did best in his prime, get to the charity stripe. Before the serious hip injury he suffered, he averaged about 8.5 freebies in the 2016-17 campaign that made him an MVP candidate.
NBA
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy