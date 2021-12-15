ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multisectoral approach to reducing undernutrition in Bangladesh shows promise

World Bank Blogs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBangladesh has made remarkable progress in reducing undernutrition. The proportion of stunted children under five fell from 43 to 31 percent between 2007 and 2018 while wasting in children nearly halved – from 17 percent in 2007 to 8 percent in 2018. Yet much remains to be done as a third...

blogs.worldbank.org

World Bank Blogs

Supporting vaccine rollout in developing countries

Equitable access to vaccines is key to stop the spread of COVID-19, yet just 4% of people in low-income countries are vaccinated. To save lives around the world, COVID-19 vaccines must be shared more equitably and become widely available in low- and middle-income countries. However, obtaining enough vaccines is only the first hurdle. To get shots into arms rapidly, developing countries have to be prepared and equipped for mass vaccination. Following a needs assessment conducted in more than 140 countries, the World Bank committed USD 20 billion to help countries purchase vaccine doses and strengthen their health infrastructure to prepare for vaccination rollout.
WORLD
World Bank Blogs

Kerala Return Emigrant Survey 2021: Insights and the Way Forward

In observance of International Migrants Day, Dec 18. Return emigration is an optional yet natural consequence of emigration, especially when the prospect of permanent residence in the destination country is limited. In the case of emigration of South Asian migrants to countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the inevitability of return anchors their sense of self and their reference groups to their soils of origin. For several such emigrants, COVID-19 advanced and forced their return en masse, causing a decline in the international migrant stock for the first time in recent history. For Kerala in India, a state whose development trajectory is inextricably tied to its emigration history, return migration was an estimated 1.43 million emigrants returning between May 2020 and April 2021 constituting two-thirds of the total number of 2.1 million emigrants estimated to live abroad in 2018. To investigate the determinants of return and the short and medium-term impact of COVID-19 on Kerala migrants, through the Centre of Development Studies and the International Institute of Migration and Development, India, we have conducted a Return Emigrant (REM) Survey of 1985 REM between May and December 2020.
INDIA
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Omicron variant update: This CDC tracker and map shows where it’s spreading in the U.S.

With a little over a week until the Christmas holiday comes into full swing, the new omicron COVID-19 variant is continuing its march across America. But while omicron is getting all the headlines due to its rapid spread overseas and a dearth of hard information about it, the primary COVID-19 variant of concern to America remains the delta variant.
Vice

Afghan Refugee Sets Self on Fire, Others Sew Lips Shut As Desperation Rises

As his clothes melted into his skin, Shah screamed and paced frantically before a quick thinking security guard grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and sprayed him with it. In pictures seen by Vice World News, Shah is seen on a hospital bed with third degree burns on his neck and arms where the flames had licked him, after the self-immolation failed to kill him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of Delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not the coronavirus?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s ZOE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

U.S. braces for imminent "viral blizzard"

The U.S. is facing an imminent COVID-19 "viral blizzard," infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm told CNN Thursday. What they're saying: "In the next three to eight weeks, we're going to see millions of Americans are going to be infected with this virus, and that will be overlaid on top of Delta," said Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Compared to Polio and Smallpox, America's COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Is Going Great

The agonizingly slow upward creep of the U.S. COVID vaccination rate , coupled with the emergence of the Omicron variant, has observers speaking in tones of gloom. What is wrong with people who refuse to get the shots? Some point to diseases such as smallpox and polio as evidence of a less-broken time when people trusted authorities and believed more strongly in science. But as historians of medicine, we find the despair about vaccine hesitancy misplaced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

Reaching UHC: making the case for investing more and better

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day is celebrated annually on December 12. December 2021 marks two years since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, a reminder of the importance of UHC for ending this pandemic and emerging stronger. To achieve UHC by 2030, domestically financed public resources will play a predominant role in keeping the countries’ collective commitments toward the Sustainable Development Goals. This year’s UHC Day focused on building stronger and more equitable health systems to promote global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that will leave no one's health behind.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

Alternative approaches to high-stakes examinations during COVID-19: Lessons from Ireland

Among the many changes wrought by COVID-19, one that has been especially disruptive for millions of students worldwide is the cancellations or modifications of high-stakes examinations. In many countries, examination results determine whether students graduate from school, access the next education level, or enter the workplace. Around the globe, millions of students have been affected by the changes made to examination systems during the pandemic. Over the past year, I’ve been getting a close-up view of what it’s like to prepare for a high-stakes examination during COVID-19 by watching my nephew study to take the 2021 Leaving Certificate Examination (LCE) in Ireland. Ireland is a good example of how the alternatives that countries have used during COVID-19 may provide useful lessons in how to improve examination systems moving forward.
EDUCATION
World Bank Blogs

Precious metals outlook hinges on pandemic fight and monetary policy direction

This blog is the seventh in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Precious metal prices trended lower in the second half of 2021, reflecting declining investor sentiment and soft physical...
BUSINESS

