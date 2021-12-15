Samina Yasmin

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Bank Blogs

Making of Shonar Bangla – How Bangladesh transformed its economy

Today, December 16, 2021, Bangladesh will achieve an important milestone – 50 years of independence. Little did we know that our country once labelled a ‘basket case’ would within a short fifty years prepare to enter the ranks of middle income. Stable 6% economic growth rates for...
AFP

Floods in Malaysia displace more than 30,000 people

More than 30,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Malaysia on Sunday as the country battles some of its worst flooding in years. The tropical Southeast Asian nation often sees stormy monsoon seasons towards the end of the year, with flooding regularly prompting mass evacuations. Downpours since Friday have caused rivers to overflow, submerging many urban areas and cutting off major roads, leaving thousands of motorists stranded. More than 30,000 flood victims across eight states and territories were recorded on an official government website, with over 14,000 of them in the central state of Pahang.
Reuters

Thailand sends refugees back to Myanmar as clashes continue

MAE SOT, Thailand, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Thailand has sent over 600 Myanmar refugees who fled fighting between the military and ethnic rebels back across the border, according to a senior Thai official who said on Sunday clashes were continuing. Some of the refugees who reached northwest Thailand's Tak province...
Reuters

Italy eyes new COVID-19 measures amid Omicron worries -newspapers

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in COVID-19 infections during the holiday period, local newspapers reported on Sunday, amid worries over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. After holding a meeting with ministers on Dec. 23, Prime Minister Mario...
World Bank Blogs

Kerala Return Emigrant Survey 2021: Insights and the Way Forward

In observance of International Migrants Day, Dec 18. Return emigration is an optional yet natural consequence of emigration, especially when the prospect of permanent residence in the destination country is limited. In the case of emigration of South Asian migrants to countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the inevitability of return anchors their sense of self and their reference groups to their soils of origin. For several such emigrants, COVID-19 advanced and forced their return en masse, causing a decline in the international migrant stock for the first time in recent history. For Kerala in India, a state whose development trajectory is inextricably tied to its emigration history, return migration was an estimated 1.43 million emigrants returning between May 2020 and April 2021 constituting two-thirds of the total number of 2.1 million emigrants estimated to live abroad in 2018. To investigate the determinants of return and the short and medium-term impact of COVID-19 on Kerala migrants, through the Centre of Development Studies and the International Institute of Migration and Development, India, we have conducted a Return Emigrant (REM) Survey of 1985 REM between May and December 2020.
World Bank Blogs

Career Impact Bonds? Financing upskilling to fill the world’s vacancies

In observance of International Migrants Day, Dec 18. The developed world is aging as life expectancy rises and birth rates fall. India has a different problem. With 18 million Indians turning 18 every year and with over 100 million Indians being surplus in the agricultural sector, 20 million Indians will need jobs each year. In contrast, India creates less than two million jobs a year. Can active promotion of emigration of Indians to the developed world be a solution to this problem?
World Bank Blogs

Social Protection in 2021: A compilation of suggested readings

As the year is coming to an end, it’s a great moment to reflect on the impressive amount and quality of social protection publications produced over the past 12 months. For example, since January I reviewed and shared around 750 titles on the theme – a fitting testament to the salience of social protection globally and the careful empirical scrutiny that the topic received.
World Bank Blogs

Weekly links December 17: photos and fundraising, experimenting on researchers, getting around strict labor laws in India, and more…

· How has the use of photos to raise money for humanitarian programs and international NGOs changed, and what problems does it still have? Abhishek Bhati gives a summary on the Conversation – while there is greater emphasis on positive images, there is (from the paper) “overwhelming representation of single mothers, infants, and girls, and few representations of men and families”….” These images also avoid showing male figures, such as the children's fathers, which contributes to the perception of males in developing countries as not “present” for their families and feeding into the colonial discourse about the “Other” as lazy and irresponsible” (h/t Ugo Gentilini’s weekly social protection links).
World Bank Blogs

A Christmas Tale and 3 lessons on migration

In 1931, Maria Josefina Medina and Elias de Llano left Spain and embarked on their journey to then prosperous and promising Venezuela. Their 1-year-old baby, Luis Enrique de Llano Medina, my grandfather, celebrated his first birthday on the ship as was registered upon their arrival to the Port of New York on December 25, 1931, to then continue to their final destination. They were the first in their family to ever leave Spain in a genealogical tree that goes back to Spaniard settlers in the 700s. They were escaping social and economic insecurity and from a war-threatened Valencia.
World Bank Blogs

World Bank Blogs

Now available in Spanish: Updated Handbook for Emissions Trading Design and Implementation

The World Bank and the International Carbon Action Partnership (ICAP) have released the Spanish version of the second edition of their 'ETS Handbook', available here. In 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) placed a focus on the need to limit warming to 1.5 Celsius and achieve global net zero emissions by 2050. More than half of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions are now covered by a net zero law, proposed legislation, or a target established in official documents. Well-designed and ambitious carbon pricing instruments can work alongside other climate policies to help countries reduce emissions while also helping to raise revenues.
World Bank Blogs

Elevating groundwater knowledge, exploration capacity, and resources development in the Sahel region of West Africa

In the deserts and dryland communities of the Sahel region, the scarcity of water resources threatens livelihoods, agriculture, and even industries. And due to the limited number of rivers and lakes to draw water from, groundwater is the region’s main source of water. Therefore, increasing the sustainable development of more groundwater, the water that is present beneath the Earth’s surface in rock and soil pore spaces, will be key to provide water security and socioeconomic benefits to this region that is home to more than 135 million people.
World Bank Blogs

China’s hukou reform remains a major challenge to domestic migrants in cities

In observance of International Migrants Day, Dec 18. China’s rise as a global player in manufacturing is closely linked to its epic-scale internal migrant labor supply and its associated “semi-urbanization” strategy of the past four decades. The huge number of low-cost urban laborers who constitute the bulk of China’s “floating population” (liudong renkou) have helped keep the price of Chinese manufactures low and make them fiercely competitive in the world market. However, as these workers do not have a local household registration (hukou), they lack access to urban social benefits and represent a semi-urbanized/marginalized migrant population. Adopted by China in the 1950s, the hukou system, a core Chinese socioeconomic institution, divided all citizens broadly into two subsystems: one for urban residents and another for rural residents.
AFP

UN rights council opens probe of abuses in Ethiopia conflict

The top UN rights body agreed Friday to send international investigators to conflict-hit Ethiopia amid warnings of looming generalised violence, in a move slammed by Addis Ababa. Following an emergency meeting, the 47-member UN Human Rights Council narrowly voted in favour of ordering the probe into a wide range of alleged violations by all sides in Ethiopia's 13-month conflict. Ethiopia had strenuously objected to the special session and the resolution, with Ambassador Zenebe Kebede saying ahead of the vote that the council was "being used as an instrument of political pressure" and had been "hijacked by a neo-colonialist mentality". The council decision came after the UN and dozens of countries took the floor to voice alarm at alleged atrocities, including mass killings and sexual violence, since the conflict erupted in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region in November 2020.
AFP

Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence': UN

Countries urged the top UN rights body Friday to send international investigators to conflict-hit Ethiopia amid warnings of looming generalised violence, as Addis Ababa accused them of hijacking the process to exert "political pressure". Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, deputy rights chief Nada al-Nashif cautioned that Ethiopia's brutal 13-month conflict in the northern Tigray region could "escalate into generalised violence." This, she said, would have "major implications, not only for millions of people in Ethiopia, but also across the region". The meeting was called to consider launching an international investigation into allegations of horrifying abuses in the country, including mass killings and sexual violence.
Vice

Afghan Refugee Sets Self on Fire, Others Sew Lips Shut As Desperation Rises

As his clothes melted into his skin, Shah screamed and paced frantically before a quick thinking security guard grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and sprayed him with it. In pictures seen by Vice World News, Shah is seen on a hospital bed with third degree burns on his neck and arms where the flames had licked him, after the self-immolation failed to kill him.
