ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

2 cars stolen from Greenfield auto dealership overnight; 1 recovered in Indy

By Izzy Karpinski
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZrn8_0dNiN8ZF00

GREENFIELD and INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have recovered one of two vehicles reported stolen from a Greenfield auto dealership.

The theft was sometime before 3 a.m. at the Dellen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on W. Main Street.

A witness told police they saw a vehicle enter the parking lot. People inside the car got out to look at a parked vehicle. The witness called police when they saw the lights come on in the parked vehicle.

Franklin preschool shells out more than $30k after 3 catalytic converter thefts in 6 months

Three vehicles were then seen leaving the lot: two stolen vehicles, plus the vehicle the suspects arrived in. (However, that was not clear at the onset of the investigation, so it was originally thought three vehicles had been stolen).

The two stolen vehicles were a black 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat and an orange 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

The vehicles were first spotted near Mt. Comfort Road and U.S. 40. A deputy attempted to stop them, and the drivers got on to I-70 and turned off their headlights, according to police. The decision was then made to call off the pursuit.

One of the cars was later found being driven recklessly around 4 Wednesday morning by IMPD.

Officers terminated the pursuit but were later able to locate the stolen 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat abandoned on Carlton Arms Drive near E. 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Investigators continue to search for the 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat and the suspect’s original vehicle.

Greenfield Police Detectives say they are continuing to investigate this vehicle theft and will be searching the recovered vehicle for evidence. They say similar vehicle thefts have been occurring in surrounding jurisdictions. They will work with those jurisdictions to potentially identify suspects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
WEHT/WTVW

$60K worth of catalytic converters found in Joplin home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities found nearly 100 catalytic converters at a Joplin residence…but they say this isn’t the first time for the home. Earlier this week on Tuesday, detectives with PD arrived at 419 N. Walnut Avenue in reference to ongoing catalytic converter thefts. At the location, authorities recovered 98 catalytic converters with a total […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Greenfield, IN
Crime & Safety
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Indy#The Cars#Chrysler#Dodge#Impd
WEHT/WTVW

Attorney calls for EPPD body cams after alleged assault on woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Anna Barnes and her attorney Randall Kallinen are calling on El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen to implement body cameras for the entire police force, after an alleged assault after a crash this Summer. The plea comes after Barnes continues to suffer from a severely broken nose after the encounter. […]
EL PASO, TX
WEHT/WTVW

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WEHT/WTVW

Vigils for Amazon workers killed in warehouse collapse

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Two vigils will be held Friday to remember the six people who died in last week’s Amazon warehouse collapse. The City of Edwardsville hosted a candlelight vigil at 10:00 an at the Governor’s Plaza on South Main Street. They planned for the Friday morning vigil to take place on Tuesday, but it […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Local landscaping company takes donations down to damaged towns

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A Newburgh business decided to help those less fortunate. Snow’s Landscape & Nursery made a generous donation to some Kentucky towns impacted by the tornados and storms on December 10. On December 16, the business made the trip to Dawson Springs, Princeton, Eddyville and Kuttawa, with a focus on Eddyville. Some of […]
CHARITIES
WEHT/WTVW

Crash on Western Kentucky Parkway; detour in place

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Both westbound lanes on Western Kentucky Parkway are blocked in Muhlenberg County after a crash occurred near mile marker 53 Friday afternoon. Traffic is currently being detoured at the 58 mile marker. The crash involved a semi truck and two other vehicles. Traffic on the parkway is expected to be blocked […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Saving displaced pets after Muhlenberg County tornado

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – As residents in Muhlenberg County continue their tornado recovery, help is also continuing for their four-legged friends who have been displaced by the tornado. According to Janetta Smith, Director of the Muhlenberg County Humane Society, nearly 20 pets have been brought to their shelter as of December 17. That number may […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy