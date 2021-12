Next up on our offseason shopping list, the cornerback position. Prior to the season, and even during the first few weeks, I was of the strong opinion that this would be Darius Slay’s final year with the team. I thought he’d benefit from a trade to a contender at the trade deadline so he didn’t have to suffer in Jonathan Gannon’s system. Well, Slay is still on the team and he’s a huge reason why the Eagles are still in playoff contention. With Slay still playing at an elite near-All Pro level, it’s safe to say he’ll be back in 2022.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO