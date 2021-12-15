ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JCHS claims 2021 Dumplin Vally Duals title

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANDRIDGE - The Jefferson County Patriots’ wrestling program has secured...

www.standardbanner.com

reviewjournal.com

Bishop Gorman sends 7 to college after claiming state football title

Bishop Gorman’s football team was on a mission this season to retake its place as the best in Nevada. The Gaels did just that by blowing out McQueen 56-7 in the state championship game. A large part of that success can be attributed to a senior class that had seven players sign to play college football Wednesday.
NFL
#Duals#Patriots#Combat#Jchs#Dandridge
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Valley players ink college FBS scholarships

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — Three Pinson Valley players signed their letters of intent to play FBS football on Wednesday, December 15. Quarterback Zach Pyron officially put pen to paper to accept a scholarship to play at Georgia Tech, while running back Mike Sharpe signed with Arkansas State. Defensive lineman B.J Diakite surprised […]
PINSON, AL
JC Post

JCHS varsity basketball games are being moved to Hayden

Junction City Lady Jay and Blue Jay varsity basketball games scheduled Friday night in Junction City have been moved to Hayden High School in Topeka, according to JCHS Athletic Director Matt Westerhaus. Sub-varsity games will be made up later after the Christmas break. The reason for the change is due...
JUNCTION CITY, KS

