The Vermont Restaurant With French Roots That Date Back To 1980
By Marla Stein
Only In Vermont
3 days ago
If you’re looking for an authentic French culinary experience but don’t feel like paying for airfare to fly to Europe, plan to dine at Leunig’s Bistro & Cafe in Burlington, Vermont. For over 40 years, Leunig’s Bistro & Cafe has been a staple in the Burlington community. And since its inception, this charming restaurant has remained one of the only continually-operated and oldest restaurants in the area.
Read on to learn more about what to expect when you dine at this classic French bistro and cafe in the Green Mountain state.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For more information and reservations, visit Leunig’s Bistro & Cafe’s website. You can also purchase gift cards through the site.
The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
(CNN) — The US Senate overnight confirmed more than three dozen of President Joe Biden's nominees to ambassador posts, ending a months-long Republican-led blockade on quick consideration of the diplomatic nominations. Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff for President Barack Obama, was...
Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they expect to submit an application for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children under five years old in the "first half of 2022" as they test a third dose for the age group. Pfizer said it is studying a third small dose of...
All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
Chris Noth has been dropped as a client by A3 Artists Agency, a prominent Los Angeles talent agency. The "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That" star, best known for his role as Mr. Big, is "no longer a client," an A3 Artists Agency spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.
Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
The Radio City Christmas show is the latest New York City tradition forced to cancel because of COVID-19. Performances of the "Christmas Spectacular" have been canceled for the rest of the season due to breakthrough cases in the cast. The Friday announcement came hours after Radio City canceled all four...
Comments / 2