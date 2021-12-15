The Vermont Restaurant With French Roots That Date Back To 1980

If you’re looking for an authentic French culinary experience but don’t feel like paying for airfare to fly to Europe, plan to dine at Leunig’s Bistro & Cafe in Burlington, Vermont. For over 40 years, Leunig’s Bistro & Cafe has been a staple in the Burlington community. And since its inception, this charming restaurant has remained one of the only continually-operated and oldest restaurants in the area.

Read on to learn more about what to expect when you dine at this classic French bistro and cafe in the Green Mountain state.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Leunig's Bistro & Cafe is located on Church Street in Downtown Burlington. When the weather is nice, enjoy people watching while lingering over your authentic French meal.

Upon walking into the bistro, you'll be impressed with the level of detail that's gone into making it seem as if you're actually in Paris.

Along with tasting delicious, each glorious bite of this classic French soup, paired with a French wine, will make it seem as if you're in a cafe in Paris, rather than Vermont.

If you're in the mood to indulge in a memorable lunch, order a croque monsieur (French grilled cheese x 1000)!

Aside from the decor, the friendly staff will add to your memorable dining experience at Leunig's Bistro & Cafe.

The most difficult thing about dining at Leunig's Bistro & Cafe will be deciding what to order. Steak Frites is one of the most popular items on the menu.

In addition to the option of sitting down for a fine-dining experience, feel free to grab a croissant (or two) from the restaurant's Petit Bijou.

For more information and reservations, visit Leunig’s Bistro & Cafe’s website. You can also purchase gift cards through the site.

Bon appetit!