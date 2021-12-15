ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Famed Black Feminist Scholar, bell hooks, Dead At 69

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iauei_0dNiKS4L00
Photo: Getty Images

Famed Black feminist scholar and author bell hooks has passed away.

According to MSN , the writer died at her home in Berea, Kentucky on Wednesday (December 15) at the age of 69 following an illness.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks grew up in Kentucky before attending Stanford University. She eventually took on her pen name –– after her grandmother and lower cased to avert personal attention.

In 1981, she published her first book, Ain't I A Woman? Black Women and Feminism , the title referencing a speech delivered by Sojourner Truth in 1851. hook's debut book would go on to become regarded as one of the most important in the study of intersectionality, feminism, and the Black woman experience.

In 1983, hooks earned a doctorate of literature from the University of Santa Cruz. Her dissertation researched the work of Toni Morrison .

In her 50-year career, hooks penned over 40 books, including poetry and children's literature. She also taught at Berea College where she founded the bell hooks Center in 2010.

Prominent scholars and fellow writers, including Roxane Gay and Tressie McMillan Cottom reacted to the news of hooks' passing.

"Her loss is incalculable," Gay wrote.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who was author Bell Hooks?

KNOWN for her feminist theory, Bell Hooks real name is Gloria Jean Watkins. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the beloved author passed away. Bell Hooks published her first book of poems And There We Wept under her pen name back in 1978. Over the course of her career, she wrote...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking author and feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Berea, KY
Berea, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxane Gay
Person
Bell Hooks
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Sojourner Truth
MSNBC

bell hooks dies after a career of shaping a feminism Black women could embrace

For generations of avid readers, academics, freedom fighters and the marginalized, bell hooks’ books make up the canon that points the way forward on the road to freedom. Author of 40 books, her first, “Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism,” illuminated the effects of racism and sexism on Black women and challenged the racism of white women in the feminist movement. An intersectional feminist, she showed how class, race, gender and sexual identity were interconnected and how they contributed to the oppression of women, especially Black women. In the words of one former student, the writer Min Jin Lee, the book was a “radical and relevant work of political theory.”
SOCIETY
tspr.org

Trailblazing feminist author, critic and activist bell hooks has died at 69

The prolific and trailblazing author, poet, feminist, cultural critic and professor bell hooks died Wednesday at age 69. Her death was first announced by her niece, Ebony Motley, who said that she had died at home surrounded by family and friends. No cause of death was reported, but Berea College in Kentucky, where hooks had taught since 2004, said in a news release that she had died after an extended illness.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Feminism#Feminist#Racism#Msn#Stanford University#Bellhooks#Berea College#The Bell Hooks Center#Rgay
wedr.com

bell hooks, writer and poet of Black women's experiences, dead at 69

Black feminist writer and poet bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Kentucky, at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. Watkins had been fighting an illness and died with family and friends at her side, the family said in their statement, also noting, "The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors, and international fame for her works as a poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic, and social activist. We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant, and influencer."
BEREA, KY
thelily.com

Black women share what bell hooks taught them about feminism

Raquel Willis first encountered bell hooks as an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia. She remembers the first book she was assigned for class — “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.” It wasn’t long before Willis began seeking hooks’s work out on her own.
SOCIETY
PopSugar

A Thank You to bell hooks — From Black Men

One cornerstone of bell hooks's work was that patriarchal ideals harm both men and women. In her 2004 book The Will to Change: Men, Masculinity and Love, hooks points out how societal expectations regarding masculinity can have distressing effects on boys: "To indoctrinate boys into the rules of patriarchy, we force them to feel pain and to deny their feelings." To fulfill the ideals of sexism, hooks noted that boys are rewarded for "acts of soul murder."
SOCIETY
NBC News

bell hooks left an impact on feminist thinkers around the world

As soon as news spread of the passing of acclaimed feminist theorist and activist bell hooks this week, tributes to her transformative legacy started pouring in. Especially among feminist thinkers, activists and academics who have followed her work, the impact of hooks’ work seems immeasurable. “For me, bell hooks...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
SOCIETY
TIME

bell hooks Wasn't Afraid to Burn It All Down and Begin Again

bell hooks was a radical feminist, a scholar and author who spent the ‘90s publishing about a book a year. She was a poet, a mentor, a professor and an icon whose influence is immeasurable. When I was 19 and began talking back to hip-hop in my own essays and articles, I’d cite her again and again. I fought to have my name published in lowercase letters like hers. I wanted to be incisive and battle-ready when I wrote.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy