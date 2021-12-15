ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AP source: Biden-Manchin talks on $2T Dem bill going poorly

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCJ7i_0dNiHTqR00

Negotiations between President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin over the Democrats huge social and environment bill are going poorly, a person familiar with the talks said Wednesday, the latest sign that leaders’ hopes of moving the bill through the Senate before Christmas were increasingly bleak.

Manchin, D-W.Va., has told the president he wants to eliminate the measure's extension of a more generous child tax credit, said the person, who would describe the situation only on condition of anonymity.

Many Democrats consider the expanded child tax credit crucial for the millions of families it helps and for the legislation's prospects of moving through the narrowly divided Congress. The 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure also has money for health care, universal prekindergarten and climate change programs.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., has said he wants his chamber to approve the legislation by Christmas in hopes of using the upcoming holiday to prod Manchin and others to resolve final disputes over the bill. Democrats need all of their votes in the 50-50 Senate to advance the legislation.

The party has been working on the massive bill for nearly eight months and has already blown past earlier self-imposed deadlines. Letting work on the bill slip into next year, when congressional elections will be held, would be an ominous sign about its prospects.

Manchin did not answer reporters questions about his stance in the talks.

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Mitch McConnell thinks Joe Manchin should just become a Republican already

There’s a prevailing sense out there that Washington, D.C., is a snake pit of partisan sniping where the only reliable product is a steady stream of self-promotion and acrimony. And, y’know what? Sure, okay, that’s largely true. But there are rare exceptions to the rule — cases where the luminous power of friendship manages to burst through even the heaviest clouds of legislative opprobrium. And when those moments occur, it’s important to call them out and celebrate them as proof positive that the system still works!
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Ap#Biden
POLITICO

Senate Democrats had a brutal Thursday. They face the very real prospect of leaving for the year stuck in the mud just about everywhere you look.

The landscape: Senate Democrats are poised to leave town with no idea whether the social spending bill — the bulk of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda — can even get done or when that might happen. But other areas of the agenda remain in peril as well. Here's the latest on the Dems no good, very bad, Thursday:
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Harris sharply defends Biden in interview with Charlamagne

Vice President Kamala Harris got into a testy exchange with media host Charlamagne Tha God Friday, defending President Joe Biden from questions over roadblocks to passage of his social spending package.Harris sat for a taped interview with Charlamagne airing Friday night on Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth," where she touted the administration’s infrastructure package, work addressing maternal mortality issues and police reform. But Charlamagne repeatedly pressed Harris about the inaction on much of Biden’s agenda, pointing in particular to West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin whose opposition to the $2 trillion social spending bill is one of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Democrats eye last-ditch effort to pass pathways to citizenship

Democrats are eyeing a way to overrule the Senate parliamentarian and provide pathways to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants — but it will depend on the caucus, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), sticking together. Why it matters: Providing protections for undocumented immigrants has been a central focus for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

385K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy