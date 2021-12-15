SummerBio, Kyla Partner to Offer Molecular COVID-19 Testing in Bay Area

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Restaurants have struggled throughout the pandemic and many were hoping this holiday season would give them a boost. Last year, restaurants were getting ready to package up holiday meals to go. This year, in-person dining is back but the question is: how long can restaurateurs continue to serve? Thursday night at Revival Bar and Kitchen on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley was a busy one but business is not back to pre-pandemic levels. “This industry was definitely affected by the pandemic,” said chef/owner Amy Murray. “They say half of the workforce has disappeared and that’s what it feels like.” Murray added...

