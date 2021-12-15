ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SummerBio, Kyla Partner to Offer Molecular COVID-19 Testing in Bay Area

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — SummerBio has partnered with COVID-19 testing provider Kyla to offer PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 testing to people in California's Bay Area, the companies said on Wednesday. Under the terms of the deal, San Jose-based Kyla will use...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Growing Omicron Variant Outbreak On The Minds Of Holiday Travelers At SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The holiday rush is on at San Francisco International Airpirt, but some are feeling uneasy amid warnings of omicron cases spreading across the country and the globe. Besia Rose is flying to New York, which is seeing the fastest spread of the omicron variant in the country. “It makes me nervous, but I’m boosted, and my son’s very good at wearing a mask so we’re going, we’re going to see my newborn baby brother,” she said. But she’s already adjusted her vacation plans. “I’m not seeing a friend tomorrow, because her boyfriend just tested positive...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GenomeWeb

Roche Gets CE Mark for Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Test With Saliva Samples

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Friday that its Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test has received CE marking for use with saliva samples. The RT-PCR test runs on the fully automated Cobas 6800/8800 systems and is intended for use by symptomatic and asymptomatic people, the company said in a statement. Patients have the option to self-collect their saliva sample on site under the guidance of a healthcare professional, Roche added.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS San Francisco

Facing Pandemic-Depressed Business, Bay Area Restaurants Struggle to Stay Open

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Restaurants have struggled throughout the pandemic and many were hoping this holiday season would give them a boost. Last year, restaurants were getting ready to package up holiday meals to go. This year, in-person dining is back but the question is: how long can restaurateurs continue to serve? Thursday night at Revival Bar and Kitchen on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley was a busy one but business is not back to pre-pandemic levels. “This industry was definitely affected by the pandemic,” said chef/owner Amy Murray. “They say half of the workforce has disappeared and that’s what it feels like.” Murray added...
BERKELEY, CA
GenomeWeb

Single-Cell Startup Nodexus Raises $30M in Series A Financing Round

NEW YORK – Nodexus, a new single-cell isolation firm, said on Thursday that it has raised $30 million in Series A financing. RA Capital Management led the round, joined by Section 32 and previous investors. The San Jose, California-based company said it will use the funding to develop and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Testing#Covid 19 Testing#Summerbio#Pcr
albuquerqueexpress.com

PreciseMDX and Freedom Medical Group Partner to Provide On-Site and Remote COVID-19 Testing

Collaboration of digital health platform and clinical staff provides seamless testing capabilities for healthcare providers, employers and event organizers. PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / PreciseMDX, a leader in transformative digital health experiences, and Freedom Medical Group, a proven national service and equipment supplier, today announced a strategic partnership that will provide seamless on-site and remote testing for healthcare providers, employers and event organizers. Through this collaboration, PreciseMDX will provide the digital health platform for patients to easily track and access lab results while Freedom Medical Group provides the clinical staff for organizations and enterprises to facilitate testing.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Flaw in the Design Plus Contamination

The SARS-CoV-2 tests developed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention early in the COVID-19 pandemic suffered from both contamination and a design flaw, the New York Times reports. In early 2020, the CDC developed a PCR-based test for SARS-CoV-2, but shortly after tests were distributed to state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA County Nears 20 Confirmed Omicron Variant Cases

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced three new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total of confirmed cases to 18. “These latest cases of the Omicron variant in L.A. County underscores our need to be cautious and prudent as we enter the holiday season,” L.A. County director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. According to DPH, two of the three cases are from individuals who have not recently traveled. The third case is from an individual who has recently traveled domestically. All individuals have been fully vaccinated and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Orlando Sentinel

Orange County will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing, vaccination through Jan. 31

With the threat of the omicron variant looming, Orange County Health Services will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccination daily through at least Jan. 31 at Barnett Park. Omicron, a mutation first discovered in South Africa, has become the predominant strain of COVID-19 in the county’s wastewater, discovered during surveillance testing. The strain has yet to be traced to a ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Manatt Grows Tech Team With Arrival of Bay Area Partners

Timothy Lohse and Michel C. Narganes have joined Manatt, Phelps & Phillips as partners in the firm’s Palo Alto, Calif., and San Francisco offices, respectively. The arrival of Lohse—a member of the technology and intellectual property litigation practice—and Narganes—part of the digital and technology transactions group—augments Manatt’s legal, regulatory and consulting offerings for entrepreneurs, business leaders and venture capitalists, the firm said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GenomeWeb

DnaNudge, DAM Health Partner to Distribute COVID-19 PCR Test in UK, Globally

NEW YORK – DnaNudge said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal with DAM Health to distribute its COVID-19 PCR test across more than 100 clinics in the UK and globally in 2022. The RT-PCR point-of-care test will initially be available in clinics in Liverpool, Manchester, and Wirral...
WORLD
Seeking Alpha

LumiraDx partners with Audere for solution to use with COVID-19 test

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) announces a partnership with digital health non-profit Audere, to offer a self-collected COVID-19 nasal specimen collection kit that has been authorized for use with the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete assay to process self-collected samples. LMDX shares rise 5.7% premarket at $8.69. Laboratories utilizing the SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WFMZ-TV Online

NJ teams up with provider to offer free COVID-19 tests

A new program will send a COVID-19 test to your New Jersey home for free. The state health department partnered with Vault Medical Services to offer the federally funded program. Once you receive your kit, you get on a Zoom call with a Vault medical health professional who will walk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GenomeWeb

BostonGene Partners with NEC to Offer Tumor Portrait Tests Internationally

NEW YORK – BostonGene said Tuesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with NEC to offer its Tumor Portrait tests outside the US for the first time. The firms will start providing the test to hospitals in NEC's home country of Japan and expand to other, unspecified international markets later on.
HEALTH
KQED

Where to Find a COVID Test Near You in the Bay Area

How soon after possible exposure should I get tested?. I don't have symptoms. Why could I still need a COVID test?. Almost 70% of Californians are fully vaccinated, and over 30% of residents have now received their COVID booster shot. But the arrival of the omicron variant in the Bay...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy