Gary Lewis, 68, of Lynx, Ohio, died Friday, December 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 24, 1953 in Crestline, Ohio. He was preceded on death by his parents, Richard Harold (Lee) Lewis and Mildred Irene (Bill) Pollard. Gary is survived by wife, Rita Lewis of Lynx; one step daughter, Melissa Moore of Manchester; one step son, Frankie Moore of West Union; two grandsons, Andrew Miller of Manchester and Larry (Selenna) Moore of Lynx; one granddaughter, Paisley McClanahan of Manchester; four brothers, Rick (Louise) Lewis of Olive Hill, Kentucky, Dale (Debbie) Lewis of Olive Hill, Kentucky, Mike Lewis of Lynx and Kelly (Sherry) Lewis of Lynx; two sisters, Connie (Frederick) Hobson of Catlettsburg, Kentucky and Debbie Pollard of Portsmouth; and many nieces, nephews and several cousins. The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Chet Whaley and Pastor Terry Whaley will officiate. The public interment is at the Hamilton Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio. Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.