EpiCypher Licenses Chromatin Profiling Technologies From Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

A high-resolution pan-cancer T cell atlas, built using single-cell RNA sequencing data, is presented in Science this week. Tumor-specific T cells are key targets in cancer immunotherapy, but clinical efficacy varies between different types of cancer with T cell exhaustion, the antitumor functions of effector T cells, and the states and abundances of T cells across different tumor microenvironments potentially all playing a role. Aiming to better understand the heterogeneity and dynamics of tumor-infiltrating T cells across cancer types, investigators from Peking University performed single-cell RNA-seq on tumors, paracancerous tissues, and blood samples from patients of various cancer types. They combined these data with single-cell RNA-seq datasets in the literature into a single resource spanning 316 patients across 21 cancer types. The atlas, the researchers write, reveals distinct T cell composition patterns in different tumor microenvironments, multiple state-transition paths in T cell exhaustion, and the preference of these paths among different tumor types. "Our detailed signature, dynamics, and regulations of tumor-infiltrating T cells will facilitate the development of immunotherapies, and our proposed immune typing can aid the therapeutic and diagnostic strategies that target T cells," they write.

