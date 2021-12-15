ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

EpiCypher Licenses Chromatin Profiling Technologies From Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — EpiCypher said on Wednesday that it has acquired a co-exclusive license to the CUT&RUN (Cleavage Under Targets and Release Using Nuclease) and CUT&Tag chromatin profiling technologies from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Financial terms of the agreement...

www.genomeweb.com

GenomeWeb

Roche Gets CE Mark for Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Test With Saliva Samples

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Friday that its Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test has received CE marking for use with saliva samples. The RT-PCR test runs on the fully automated Cobas 6800/8800 systems and is intended for use by symptomatic and asymptomatic people, the company said in a statement. Patients have the option to self-collect their saliva sample on site under the guidance of a healthcare professional, Roche added.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

People in the News: New Appointments at Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics, Epigenomics, More

Myriad Genetics has promoted Nicole Lambert to chief operating officer. Previously, Lambert headed up Myriad's oncology, women's health, and international business divisions and genetic testing laboratory operations. In her new role, Lambert will still report to Myriad CEO Paul Diaz. She will now be in charge of spearheading the company's strategic growth plans, expanding the markets for Myriad's molecular diagnostic products, and implementing operational improvements that allow the firm to better engage with patients and doctors.
ECONOMY
GenomeWeb

Science Papers on Pan-Cancer T Cell Atlas, Short-Read Mapping Tool for Pangenomes

A high-resolution pan-cancer T cell atlas, built using single-cell RNA sequencing data, is presented in Science this week. Tumor-specific T cells are key targets in cancer immunotherapy, but clinical efficacy varies between different types of cancer with T cell exhaustion, the antitumor functions of effector T cells, and the states and abundances of T cells across different tumor microenvironments potentially all playing a role. Aiming to better understand the heterogeneity and dynamics of tumor-infiltrating T cells across cancer types, investigators from Peking University performed single-cell RNA-seq on tumors, paracancerous tissues, and blood samples from patients of various cancer types. They combined these data with single-cell RNA-seq datasets in the literature into a single resource spanning 316 patients across 21 cancer types. The atlas, the researchers write, reveals distinct T cell composition patterns in different tumor microenvironments, multiple state-transition paths in T cell exhaustion, and the preference of these paths among different tumor types. "Our detailed signature, dynamics, and regulations of tumor-infiltrating T cells will facilitate the development of immunotherapies, and our proposed immune typing can aid the therapeutic and diagnostic strategies that target T cells," they write.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Hutchinson
GenomeWeb

Roche Infectious Disease Tests for New Molecular Instrument Nab CE Mark

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Wednesday that four of its molecular infectious disease tests for use on its new Cobas 5800 instrument have received CE marking. The firm is launching its Cobas HIV-1, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV-1/HIV-2 qualitative tests for use with the compact, PCR-based Cobas 5800 in countries accepting the CE mark, it said in a statement. The Cobas Omni Utility Channel kit — which consolidates open channel tests and Roche in vitro diagnostic tests onto a single platform — also received CE marking. Those open channel tests include IVD assays, research tests, and routine laboratory developed tests, Roche said.
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Nature Papers Describe Cancer Cell-Surface Protein Catalog, Spatial Genomics Approach to Study Clonal Heterogeneity

The Cancer Surfaceome Atlas, a catalog of cell-surface proteins (SPs) across multiple cancers, is presented in Nature Cancer this week. SPs have been proposed as a rich source for the identification of targets for immune and targeted therapy, and genes encoding SPs (GESPs) currently serve as direct targets for more than 60 percent of approved anticancer immune and targeted therapy drugs. Yet challenges to the systematic characterization of the surfaceome across healthy and tumor tissues has limited their use in anticancer drug discovery. To address this, a team from the University of Pennsylvania comprehensively identified and annotated GESPs pan-cancer, characterizing GESP expression patterns, recurrent genomic alterations, essentiality, receptor–ligand interactions, and therapeutic potential. The results are available online within the Penn's Functional Cancer Genome Portal. GenomeWeb has more on this, here.
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Genome Research Papers Present Pipeline for Individualized Disease Modules, RefSeqFE Dataset, More

A Mayo Clinic-led team of investigators has developed a pipeline for individualized disease module construction, which they report in this week's Genome Research. The pipeline starts with the analysis of an individuals' protein-protein interactions, which are then annotated, examined for the shortest path between diseased genes and for disease activity, and compared against random distribution to yield a collection of significant paths that make up a person's individualized disease network. They applied their pipeline to a cohort of 90 breast cancer patients from the TCGA BRCA Project to find that the importance of cancer genes like TP53 and PIK3CA varies across patients and that a combinatorial screen could further identify target therapy genes for individual patients. "As the first analysis of de novo individualized disease modules, we illustrate the power of individualized disease modules for precision medicine by providing deep novel insights on the activity of diseased genes in individuals," Mayo's Hu Li and colleagues wrote.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

BostonGene Partners with NEC to Offer Tumor Portrait Tests Internationally

NEW YORK – BostonGene said Tuesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with NEC to offer its Tumor Portrait tests outside the US for the first time. The firms will start providing the test to hospitals in NEC's home country of Japan and expand to other, unspecified international markets later on.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profiling#Chromatin#Cancer Research#Cut Run#Cut T#Cutana#Epicypher Cso
GenomeWeb

Illumina, Gretel Partner on Synthetic Genomic Data for Medical Research

NEW YORK – Gretel, a data privacy firm, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Illumina to generate artificial genomic data for use in medical research. According to Gretel, the firms will provide researchers with statistically accurate, artificial versions of genomic datasets that align with GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy laws, the use of which will allow them to avoid lengthy approval processes by institutional review boards.
ECONOMY
GenomeWeb

Mainz Biomed, Ganzimmun Diagnostics Partner to Commercialize Colorectal Cancer Test

NEW YORK – German molecular diagnostics company Mainz Biomed said on Tuesday that it has partnered with Ganzimmun Diagnostics, one of Germany's largest stool analysis labs, to commercialize its colorectal cancer detection test ColoAlert. Under the agreement, Mainz Biomed will co-brand ColoAlert with Ganzimmun and sell its customized PCR...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Massive Bio Launches Plan to Enroll 100K Cancer Patients Into Clinical Trials

CHICAGO – Massive Bio last week introduced an ambitious plan to apply artificial intelligence to improve clinical trial matching for cancer patients. The New York-based bioinformatics company said that it wants to get 100,000 people into clinical trials to accelerate research and improve outcomes for cancer patients worldwide through what it has named the 100K Cancer Clinical Trial Singularity Program.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cancer
GenomeWeb

Sphere Fluidics Plans New Applications for Single-Cell Isolation, Assay Platform

NEW YORK – Sphere Fluidics is planning to use a recent fundraising round to build out new applications for its Cyto-Mine single-cell isolation and assay platform, with an eye toward gaining new customers in drug discovery and development. "There's about 25 different things you'd like to prove in biopharma...
ECONOMY
GenomeWeb

Akoya Biosciences, PathAI Collaborating on Predictive Biomarkers for Cancer Immunotherapies

NEW YORK – Akoya Biosciences and PathAI said on Monday that they have formed a collaboration to identify and validate biomarkers for predicting patient response to cancer immunotherapies. Under the partnership, the companies will combine Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Akoya's Phenoptics spatial biology platform and its Advanced Biopharma Solutions (ABS) service...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

OncoHost, Heidelberg University Hospital Strike Lung Cancer Biomarker Alliance

NEW YORK — Israeli precision oncology and proteomics startup OncoHost said on Monday that it has begun working with Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany on the discovery of lung cancer biomarkers. Under the terms of the deal, OncoHost will collaborate with Lung Biobank Heidelberg, a resource established by the...
CANCER
Seekingalpha.com

RadMax Technologies announces product development and licensing agreement with Takenergy

REGI U.S (OTCPK:RGUS) wholly owned subsidiary RadMax Technologies announces a comprehensive product development and licensing agreement with TAKEnergy for Oil and Gas and Pipeline industries in North America. Under the terms of the Agreement, RadMax grants TAKEnergy the manufacturing and marketing rights for the commercialization of RadMax technology-based compressor and...
BUSINESS
Healthcare IT News

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center boosts telehealth with $600K from the FCC

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York, faced several challenges in rolling out an effective telemedicine strategy, many of which were unrelated to COVID-19. If anything, COVID-19 served as an accelerant to solving many of the challenges, since the organization had no alternative but to move forward. THE...
BUFFALO, NY

