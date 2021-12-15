ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson And Freeman Good For Sunday, Burkhead out

HOUSTON – David Johnson will be the Houston Texans' primary running back against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, coach David Culley announced Wednesday.

Running back Rex Burkhead is out this week with a hip injury suffered in the 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Culley said that Burkhead, who has rushed for 166 yards and caught 13 passes for 106 yards, is expected to play again this season.

"Rex won't be able to go this week," Culley said.

Johnson has been activated from the COVID-19/reserve list after testing positive previously and missing the Seahawks game.

"With David having COVID, it was a big setback," Culley said.

Johnson, who restructured his contract in the offseason, has rushed for 176 yards and averaged 3.0 yards per carry. He has 28 catches for 214 yards and one score.

The Texans will go with Johnson and Royce Freeman, who rushed for 15 yards on 11 carries and caught six passes for 51 yards against Seattle, as their running backs.

The Texans were down to just Freeman when Burkhead got hurt against the Seahawks, with tight end Jordan Akins playing some running back.

The Texans can also elevate running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad this week.

Running back Jaylon Samuels has been on the Texans' practice squad-COVID-19 list since Saturday.

