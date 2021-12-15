Selena Gomez Reveals Massive Back Tattoo: Check Out Her New Ink

Photo: Getty Images

As the year winds down, it seems Selena Gomez had one last thing she wanted to get done before welcoming 2022. On Wednesday (December 15), Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City revealed the 29-year-old pop star popped in for some new ink. The end result appears to be a massive, yet intricate design covering the top half of Selena's back.

Though Bang Bang shared a moody photo of Selena's new ink, she has not yet shared the artwork herself. The photo was taken from a distance, as well, making it difficult to fully make out the design. It does appear to feature something dripping down Selena's back.

This is far from Selena's first trip to the tattoo parlor. Back in 2012, Selena got her first tattoo—a musical note on her wrist. “Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life," she explained to Access Hollywood at the time. I was named after a singer, I’m a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that’s what I got.”

Before this latest addition of body ink, her most recent tattoo was a small cross on her collarbone. “I’m very, very spiritual,” she shared with Vogue. “I believe in God, but I’m not religious. I’ve been a Christian for a while now. I don’t talk about it too much — I want to, but it’s gotten a bad rep. I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith and believe in what I believe in and that truly is what gets me through.”

Selena is currently in New York City while she films the second season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short . She's been known to get matching tattoos with friends, so, maybe her co-stars joined her for the trip to Bang Bang Tattoo.