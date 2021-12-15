ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find the perfect outfit for all your festive occasions this season at Armoire

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year holiday parties were basically forbidden, so this year many of us are taking any occasion...

www.king5.com

vivaglammagazine.com

Rock Your Gatherings With These Festive Holiday Outfits

It’s celebration season, which means it’s time to harness the power of a transformed party look and enjoy time with loved ones. As we load our night clothing with vibrant colors, designs, and patterns, we’re regaining the delight of dressing up. Whether you have a full social calendar or just want to dress up for yourself, we’ve put up a list of trends of Holiday Outfits to keep an eye on.
APPAREL
Parade

30 Etsy Personalized Christmas Stockings to Make Your Fireplace Extra Festive This Holiday Season

Christmas stockings are a core part of holiday decorating, and they’re as functional as they are to look at it: Filling Christmas stockings with stocking stuffers, gag gifts, and tiny treats and watching your loved ones open them up are some of the biggest joys of Christmas each year. Personalized Christmas stockings make gifting even easier, because you don’t have to guess or wonder which stocking belongs to whom. These Etsy personalized Christmas stockings have something for everyone, whether you’re a “horse girl” (you know who you are), a beach bum, a football fan, and more. And a bonus? You’re supporting artists and small businesses! That’s going to get you right at the top of everyone’s nice list this year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sgmagazine.com

Find the perfect gift for your home and loved ones with a HOOGA Christmas

Renowned globally for their beautiful approach to home décor, Scandinavian design has seen a new wave of interest and popularity in recent years. Here in Singapore, HOOGA brings a piece of that world and its tranquil beauty to us. Joining the annual end-of-year celebrations, HOOGA’s festive sale welcomes us to refresh the vibes in our homes and send some hygge warmth to the people around us.
SHOPPING
Highsnobiety

MCM Is All About Togetherness This Festive Season

As we roll into the very final month of the year, there’s nothing like a bit of festive cheer and coming together for the holiday season. As an ode to this topic of togetherness, German fashion house MCM has just released its warming 2021 campaign featuring a diverse group of global creators as they gather for a fête of playful celebrations.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nationalblackguide.com

3 Tips for Finding the Perfect Spot for Your Salon

Opening a hair salon of your own is always an exciting new journey, and one of the most important steps is finding the perfect spot for your new business. First, you'll need to find a salon that's in a prime location yet within your budget and easy to locate. With these tips for finding the perfect spot for your salon, you can check off one of the most important steps to establishing a thriving Black-owned business!
HAIR CARE
collegefashion.net

13 Festive and Trendy Christmas Party Outfits

This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will give you 13 Christmas party outfits. The holiday season is here and that means Christmas is right around the corner! ‘Tis the...
APPAREL
thebuzzmagazines.com

Finding the Perfect Gift for your Book Loving Friends (part 2)

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. The holidays are rapidly approaching, and if like me, you have not completed your holiday shopping yet, I have some fun ideas for you. Several weeks ago, I wrote a Page Turners column on my book recommendations for gift giving and included a few other bookish items as well. Since then, so many other great lists and ideas have come through my inbox that I decided to highlight the most appealing ones this week. Most places are advertising standard shipping if you order in the next few days, and I have also mentioned a couple that can be very last minute.
WACO, TX
Highsnobiety

3 Outfits for Every Holiday Occasion

The end of one year and the beginning of the next is a period stacked full of annual events. From friendly meets to work Christmas parties, hungover mornings-after, and special family time, there’s so much to take in and your wardrobe needs to be as prepped as your mental state to do it all successfully.
APPAREL
ccenterdispatch.com

How you can find the perfect gift for all the generations in your life

(BPT) - There’s nothing like the holidays — a time when everyone thinks more deeply about the people they love and how to show they care. For anyone choosing gifts for those they care most about, the best approach is to consider a timeless gift that will be enjoyed for years to come. It's important to choose a quality gift that says just as much about the value of your relationship, as it does about the personality of the gift recipient. You can find the perfect accessory for everyone on your list by turning to one of America’s oldest and most trusted brands that has been thoughtfully gifted for generations: Timex.
LIFESTYLE
Atlantic City Press

We find the perfect spots in South Jersey for your yuletide dinner this Christmas

Christmas dinner – it seems to be a tradition for almost everyone. Whether you celebrate it on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, whether your holiday plans mean a simple meal at home with the family or tracking down an elegant holiday feast at the fanciest restaurant in town, chances are you’re planning to celebrate in some form. And if you don’t celebrate, somehow there are STILL traditions to be adhered to … Chinese food anyone?
RESTAURANTS
newspressnow.com

Time to find the perfect gift

It’s that giving time of year again. And to help you find that perfect Christmas gift, look no further than the annual Alonzo Weston Catalog of Entirely Fictitious St. Joseph Toys. Thumb through the catalog for that just right toy made exclusively by St. Joseph news-making elves. Pick either...
SHOPPING
KING-5

Top 10 nostalgic fashion trends that made a comeback in 2021

You know the saying, if you wore something once, just wait and it will be in fashion again. We talked with New Day stylist Darcy Camden to come up with her top ten nostalgic fashion looks that are back in 2021. Featured Items. 10. Vests. Oversize vests, sweater vests, leather...
APPAREL

