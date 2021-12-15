ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate approves sweeping defense bill

By Jordain Carney and Jordan Williams, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuomz_0dNi9isj00

( The Hill ) — The Senate on Wednesday passed a sweeping defense policy bill on an 89-10 vote, ending a weeks-long standoff that had stalled work on the legislation.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets spending top-lines and policy for the Pentagon, passed the House last week and now goes to President Joe Biden ’s desk, where he’s expected to sign it.

“For the past six years, Congress worked on a bipartisan basis to pass an annual defense authorization act without fail. …With so many priorities to balance, I thank my colleagues for working hard over these last few months, both in committee and off the food, to get NDAA done,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

The $768.2 million bill provides $740 million for the Department of Defense. Both chambers agreed to add $25 million more than what President Biden requested for fiscal year 2022 for the defense budget.

Senate rejects Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses

It also includes $27.8 million for defense activities in the Department of Energy and another $378 million for other defense-related activities.

The defense bill also includes a major overhaul of how the military prosecutes certain crimes, including military sexual assault. The bill strips commanders of most of their authority, but they would still be allowed to conduct trials, pick jury members, and approve witnesses and grant immunity.

The changes were not enough for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who had been pressing to completely remove commanders from the chain of command in these instances and let independent military prosecutors handle them.

Gillibrand has called for a vote on her original proposal, arguing that the authority the commander still has under the NDAA does not bring about true independence.

As part of the final agreement, lawmakers dropped a requirement from the bill that would have required women to register for the selective service. The provision had garnered pushback from some Republicans, who didn’t want to require women to register, while some progressives pushed for ending the draft altogether.

The bill also does not include a deal to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Iraq War authorizations worked out by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.). A failure to reach a larger agreement on the amendments that would be considered to the legislation torpedoes the Iraq War provisions. The setback effectively punts the issue to 2022 even though the Kaine-Young deal had enough support to get past a filibuster.

An effort to impose sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline also didn’t get into the bill. GOP Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho) had been expected to get an amendment vote, despite opposition from the administration, but the amendment deal was blocked by Rubio, who wanted his own proposal in the legislation.

Senate hearing warns of hidden holiday hazards for kids

The Senate previously passed bipartisan legislation from Rubio on banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region, where administration officials have accused the government of carrying out genocide against Uyghur Muslims. But Rubio wanted to get his bill into the defense legislation as an amendment or to force action in the House where it had languished for months.

Though Rubio didn’t work out a deal on his legislation in time for breaking the stalemate on the defense bill, he and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) announced this week that they had cut an agreement.

The NDAA also includes a provision that would prohibit the Pentagon from using funds for certain procurements from China’s Xinjiang region, where Beijing has come under fire for human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim population.

“The United States is so reliant on China that we have turned a blind eye to the slave labor that makes our clothes, our solar panels, and much more,” Rubio said. It is time to end our economic addiction to China.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Ambassador Rahm Emanuel: Senate confirms former Chicago mayor as U.S. envoy to Japan.

The U.S. Senate voted early Saturday morning to confirm former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan, officially opening yet another act in a three-decade political career that has run through two White Houses, Capitol Hill, Chicago City Hall and, now, the American embassy in Tokyo. The Senate voted 48-to-21 to confirm Emanuel, with the longtime political operator receiving support ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Tim Kaine
Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US Senate approves Biden pick Burns as China envoy after delay

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns as ambassador to Beijing, filling a position vacant for more than a year despite Washington's growing focus on China. The Senate reached the key 50-vote threshold to approve Burns in an ongoing confirmation that took place after Senator Marco Rubio lifted objections. The final vote was 75-18. Burns, a former US ambassador to Greece and NATO, at his Senate hearing in October called China an "aggressor" in the region and vowed to "compete vigorously," while also seeking cooperation on areas such as climate change. President Joe Biden nominated Burns in August, more than half a year into his term.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Senate Democrats push GOP to end blockade of Biden nominees

President Joe Biden unveiled two more ambassador nominees Wednesday, as the White House and Democrats warned that maneuvering by some Senate Republicans to block all but a small fraction of diplomatic and other national security appointees is doing serious harm to U.S. efforts around the globe. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#National Defense#Ndaa#Pentagon#House#The Department Of Defense#The Department Of Energy
KOCO

Sen. Jim Inhofe comments on passage of annual defense bill

WASHINGTON — The annual defense bill is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk after passing the Senate on Wednesday with a bipartisan vote. The bill, which already passed the House, calls for a nearly 3% pay raise for military service members and civilian workers at the Department of Defense.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Iraq
WTVR-TV

Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial

WASHINGTON — Congress has sent President Joe Biden a $768.2 billion defense bill that makes landmark changes to the way the military handles sexual assaults and keeps women out of the draft. It also lays the groundwork for a new war memorial on the National Mall, to honor those...
WASHINGTON, DC
lincolnnewsnow.com

Congress passes $770 billion defense bill, allows discharge over vaccine refusal

(The Center Square) – Congress passed a $770 billion defense bill Wednesday, authorizing a wide range of military spending for the next year. The Senate passed the bipartisan 2022 National Defense Authorization Act with an 89-10 vote, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden. The bill, which is passed annually in some form, includes a revamp of how the the military deals with sexual assaults as well as a 2.7% pay increase for military members and employees at the Department of Defense.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bizmagsb.com

Kennedy supports Senate passage of defense bill with Republican wins

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today released the following statement upon supporting the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which the Senate voted to pass today:. “This year’s NDAA provides better pay for our troops and better resources for them to defend America and our allies. As authoritarian...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsbug.info

Senate looks to allow for easier National Guard defense of Capitol

WASHINGTON — The Senate unanimously passed a measure Monday evening that would allow the Capitol Police to request assistance from the National Guard without approval from the Capitol Police Board, removing a bureaucratic step that critics say could hinder the police force’s ability to react quickly in an emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy