Kevin Owens Re-Signs With WWE, Ends AEW Speculation

By Alfred Konuwa
 3 days ago
Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE per Fightful (h/t Wrestling Inc). Owens previous contract, signed in 2019, was restructured to extend to the end of January 2022. This led to a wave of speculation of Owens possibly jumping ship to AEW as his contract was set to expire. As...

ewrestlingnews.com

Details On Kevin Owens’ New WWE Deal, Backstage Reaction To Him Staying

After it was reported that Kevin Owens has decided to stay with WWE, Dave Meltzer reported today that it’s a three-year deal that will see Owens get paid between $2 and $3 million per year. It also has a no-cut clause in it. Fightful Select reported the backstage reaction...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Owens Explains Why He Decided To Stay In WWE

As noted yesterday, Kevin Owens would explain the reason behind his decision to stay in WWE today and he did so appearing at the podcast Les Anti-pods De La Lutte. “I’ll just say that my contract still ends on January 31, but not 2022. I will still be in WWE for several years, The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family, really. When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision to take. WWE has been my home for seven years now, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent the majority of my career here. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled for, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest. That’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt and that’s the decision I made.”
WWE
The Ringer

Kevin Owens Re-signs With WWE, the Legacy of Ring of Honor, and ‘Winter Is Coming’ Reactions

David and Kaz are joined by author and host of The Way of the Blade Podcast Phil Schneider to discuss Kevin Owens signing a multiyear deal with WWE (02:00). They then dive into the legacy of Ring of Honor after Final Battle last week (25:00). Later, they react to Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson’s hour-long draw on Winter Is Coming (45:00) as well as Brock Lesnar’s comedy chops with Sammy Zayn on SmackDown (1:00:00).
WWE
Wrestling World

Is Kevin Owens the most underrated WWE superstar?

During the last episode of Monday Night Raw the show opened with a Steel Cage Match between WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens. The latter, despite as often happens to him, struggles to win the result, once again offered a great test by winning the support of the public.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Kevin Owens’ New WWE Contract

It was reported this week that Kevin Owens has put pen to paper on a new WWE contract. After months of speculation about his future, the former Universal Champion will be sticking around with WWE. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the contract Kevin...
WWE
Wrestling World

Kevin Owens' future revealed

Lately, there were rumors speculating about Kevin Owens' future with WWE, with many giving the wrestler's career now a long way from the McMahon-owned company rings. According to reports from the well-known American site Fightful Select, the Prizefighter has signed a new contract with WWE, instead of going elsewhere: "Fightful learned several weeks ago that WWE was very interested in keeping Kevin Owens, and did what he company sources called it "a great offer" to stay.
WWE
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Reveals Separation From Husband

Tay Conti revealed that she is no longer married and hasn’t been for a long time. On the AEW star’s Instagram Stories, Conti was asked by a fan why she doesn’t post photos of her husband anymore and if she’s still married. “Nope, we have been separated for a long...
RELATIONSHIPS
ewrestlingnews.com

The Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins Reveals Why He Did It (Crazy Video)

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, 24-year Elisah Spencer has been arrested for attacking Seth Rollins during Monday’s episode of RAW. The charges against him include attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event). Spencer has since taken to social media to explain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins’ Attacker’s Girlfriend Was Arrested For Writing Bad Checks For Catfishing Impostor

The life of a professional wrestler is not without its fair share of drawbacks. This includes crazy fans who jump the barricades and either try to interact with the wrestlers or attack them. It seems there is more to the Seth Rollins story than initially thought. It turns out that Rollins’ attacker was still upset over getting catfished years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maryland Daily Record

Shawn Michaels Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Randy Hickenbottom, Scott Hickenbottom, Shari Hickenbottom. Wife/Spouse Name: Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom (m. 1999), Theresa Lynn Wood (m. 1988–1994) Profession: Professional Wrestler, Actor, Television Presenter. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: December 2021. Shawn Michaels is a former professional wrestler and television presenter who is regarded as one of the...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page Gets Married

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon, last Thursday, December 9th. Her name is now Payge Page. Payge McMahon is a retired adventure athlete. The wedding was a surprise to Payge. DDP and his daughter Brittany organized the wedding and rented out...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Rogan on Amanda Nunes loss at UFC 269: 'It's inexcusable to be that tired' in Round 2

Joe Rogan gives credit to Julianna Pena for her upset of Amanda Nunes but not without some criticism for the now-former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. “For you to be a world champion in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest woman fighter of all time, which Amanda is, it’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Superstar Says The Blood Hunter Should Be Banned For Life Following Incident

Veteran WWE Superstar says The Blood Hunter (aka Hannibal, Devon Nicholson) should be banned from pro wrestling for the weekend incident with a referee at an indie event in Texas. As noted, The Blood Hunter was defending the Texas Heavyweight Title against Carlito at Saturday’s World Class Revolution event in...
WWE
