Kevin Owens Re-Signs With WWE, Ends AEW Speculation

As noted yesterday, Kevin Owens would explain the reason behind his decision to stay in WWE today and he did so appearing at the podcast Les Anti-pods De La Lutte. “I’ll just say that my contract still ends on January 31, but not 2022. I will still be in WWE for several years, The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family, really. When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision to take. WWE has been my home for seven years now, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent the majority of my career here. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled for, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest. That’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt and that’s the decision I made.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO