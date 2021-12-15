ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Watch: First Lady Wolf advocating successful reentry through employment

By Spencer Lee
 3 days ago

Watch: Gov. Wolf signs bill to support teacher staffing in schools

HARRISBURG — With schools across the country struggling to staff teachers and substitutes, Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 412 on Friday to help. The bill amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No. 14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, to relax certain standards to hire teachers. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Erie MLK Center launches program that helps individuals find jobs

The Martin Luther King Center in Erie has a program that helps individuals find jobs and take back control of their lives. This program is the workforce development program, which held a graduation on Friday for students who recently completed the program. The workforce development program looks to teach people to take care of themselves […]
Erie County Executive-Elect weighs in on mask mandate in schools

Erie is the only county in the commonwealth with a mask mandate in schools. However, the incoming County Executive says he has different plans for COVID-19 guidelines. The current Erie County school mask mandate will continue until the end of County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper’s term. Dahlkemper says the mask mandate is in place based on […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
UPMC announces in-house travel staffing agency

It’s being called a travel agency for nurses and it could be a unique situation to the ongoing COVID-related staff shortages being felt in the medical industry. The UPMC health care system now has its own travel staffing agency that looks to work with medical professionals looking to travel to places in need of medical […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Johnstown Officer awarded after saving infants life

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Police department awarded officer Melissa Nagle with a Commendation and Life-Saving Award Friday, Dec. 17, for saving an infant who was having a seizure and choking. On Thanksgiving, Nagle was called to an infant who was blue/grey in color and was unresponsive due to choking and seizing. Nagle took […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Law enforcement increases at schools across Pennsylvania following nationwide online threats

Online threats across the nation are sending schools on alert. Pennsylvania State Police want to remind the public of extra law enforcement at schools statewide after multiple agencies were made aware of numerous messages circulating on Tik-Tok warning of possible school shootings and bomb threats. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie County & ECRDA begin disbursing ARPA funds to local businesses

Local businesses that applied for grants through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are now receiving their money. Erie County, in partnership with the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA), has disbursed funding to 24 total businesses in the county, nine through the New Small Business program, totaling $90,000, and 15 through the Local Shuttered Venue […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Bayfront Convention Center hosts Slay the Bay tattoo convention

Some of the best tattoo artists from around the country are under one roof in Erie this weekend for the “Slay the Bay” tattoo convention. Over 100 tattoo artists from across the country filled the Bayfront Convention Center for one reason, and that is to bring a wide variety of tattoo styles into one place. […]
Pa. unemployment rate down to 5.7% in November

The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania was down in November. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.7 percent in November, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I). Meanwhile, the U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from its October level to 4.2 percent. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rescued cat now getting a second chance at life

An abused cat that was left clinging to life is now getting a second chance. This week, Pennsylvania State Police were on a domestic call when they found the cat locked in a small cage. She was left to sit in her own urine and feces, causing parts of her skin to burn off. A […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Warren County School District responds to social media threat

In response to the national threat to schools on TikTok, the Warren County School District announced on Facebook they may have an increased police presence at schools Friday. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists. The TikTok treat is trend that threatened violence at […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Chautauqua County Humane Society awarded $5K for bringing together a woman and her furry best friend

We have a heartwarming story this afternoon about the special bond between man and man’s best friend. Sarah Winton suffers from multiple sclerosis and relies on her dog Chloe for everyday tasks like standing up and walking. She adopted Chloe 7 years ago from the Chautauqua County Humane Society. Since then, the once rambunctious puppy has […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Coronavirus: Erie County reports 12 new deaths from COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 148 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths as of Dec. 16. The cumulative total in the county now stands at 39,103, with 648 total deaths. According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Warren General nurses voting on contract to avoid strike

Nurses at Warren General Hospital are deciding the fate of a tentative contract agreement. Voting on the proposed deal began at 6 p.m. Wednesday morning and is expected to continue until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening. Negotiators for the hospital, the Pennsylvania Association of Nurses and Allied Professionals reached the agreement Monday. It came just two […]
WARREN, PA
Erie Strayer strikes deal; Employees to return to work on Monday

Striking Erie Strayer workers will return to work on Monday following an agreement. According to Tracy Cutright, Vice President of Local 851, the deal includes dental and approximately a 3% increase in wages in the first year. “We had 28 strong workers out there. They wanted something. They wanted a dental plan and they weren’t […]
