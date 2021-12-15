ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick reflects on Demaryius Thomas: Great player, but better person

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02t64A_0dNi8GKI00

Demaryius Thomas was only a member of the Patriots for a few months back in 2019, but he made a lasting impact on Bill Belichick and the organization.

Thomas tragically died in his home last week at the age of 33.

“That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation," Belichick said Wednesday. "We talked about him on Tuesday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. This is a great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life, but embraced every opportunity that he had. Had great relationships with everybody from the top on down to lowest ball boy, or whatever, teammates. Always had a smile on his face. Worked hard. Great team player. And a very passionate and compassionate individual. Did everything you asked him to do. Everyone has a ton of respect for DT.

"And of course Josh [McDaniels] knew him well. He knew him better than anybody in this locker room, but we have a lot of people that had relationships with him that were all positive. I don’t think anybody could ever find a bad word to say about him. And we think about all that he went through and what he accomplished in his life and what he had to overcome. What a person. He’s a great player but a better person.”

Thomas' career in New England ended when he was traded to the Jets on Sept. 10, 2019.

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Patriots#American Football#Macfarlane Energy#Mitsubishi Diamond Elite
CBS Boston

Why Did Bill Belichick Call For Patriots To Kick Field Goal In Fourth Quarter Vs. Colts?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Perhaps in the end, it didn’t matter. When Jonathan Taylor broke free for a 67-yard touchdown despite the Patriots’ defense knowing that Indianapolis was in an obvious running situation, the Colts might have shown that they were going to win this game no matter what. Still, after the Colts’ 27-17 win over the Patriots, one can’t help but wonder why Bill Belichick elected to kick a field goal when facing a fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line while trailing 20-7 with 9 minutes left in the game. Turning a 20-7 deficit into a 20-10 deficit takes a two-score game...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Stunned By Bill Belichick’s Decision Tonight

Bill Belichick is the greatest head coach in NFL history, but even the all-time New England Patriots great can be criticized once in a while. Saturday night, the criticism is probably justifiable. The New England Patriots are trailing the 20-10, late in the fourth quarter. Belichick made the odd decision...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pats Pulpit

Saturday Patriots Notes: A big day ahead for Brandon Bolden against the Colts?

With four weeks to go in the NFL season, the New England Patriots certainly control their own destiny in terms of grabbing the AFC’s top seed as well as the division. Tonight’s game versus the Indianapolis Colts has major playoff implications for both teams, but let’s use this column to discuss some of the stories that have come out this week in regards to the Patriots.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Player Has Blunt Message For Chargers After Overtime Win

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens didn’t mind the Chargers not kicking field goals for Thursday night’s contest. Hitchens spoke after the Chiefs overtime win and touched on how you have to make a team like that pay for not converting fourth downs. “They don’t want to kick field goals...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Comment About Travis Kelce

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had an incredible performance on Thursday night against the Chargers, hauling in 10 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. The best play he made came in overtime, as the All-Pro managed to slice through a few defenders and get to the end zone for a walk-off score.
NFL
The Spun

Chargers Announce New Update On TE Donald Parham Jr

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf. Quarterback Justin Herbert tried to find Parham in the back of the endzone on a fourth down play. The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Insider Has Unfortunate Update On QB Lamar Jackson

The chances for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday continue to deteriorate by the day. Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday which puts his status for the game against Green Bay in serious doubt. If Jackson does indeed not suit up, it’ll be the...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy