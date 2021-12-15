Bill Belichick reflects on Demaryius Thomas: Great player, but better person

Demaryius Thomas was only a member of the Patriots for a few months back in 2019, but he made a lasting impact on Bill Belichick and the organization.

Thomas tragically died in his home last week at the age of 33.

“That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation," Belichick said Wednesday. "We talked about him on Tuesday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. This is a great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life, but embraced every opportunity that he had. Had great relationships with everybody from the top on down to lowest ball boy, or whatever, teammates. Always had a smile on his face. Worked hard. Great team player. And a very passionate and compassionate individual. Did everything you asked him to do. Everyone has a ton of respect for DT.

"And of course Josh [McDaniels] knew him well. He knew him better than anybody in this locker room, but we have a lot of people that had relationships with him that were all positive. I don’t think anybody could ever find a bad word to say about him. And we think about all that he went through and what he accomplished in his life and what he had to overcome. What a person. He’s a great player but a better person.”

Thomas' career in New England ended when he was traded to the Jets on Sept. 10, 2019.

