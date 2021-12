This story has been updated with new information since it was first published. TikTok is quietly signing up media agencies to a “measurement badging program,” which aims to train them on how best to quantify the value their clients get by advertising on it. Horizon Media, GroupM and VaynerMedia’s VaynerX are the first to step up, TikTok confirmed on Monday. A TikTok representative said the invitation is also open to any brand that wishes to take part in the training.

