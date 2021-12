Rising UK artist, INFAMOUSIZAK recently released an extended play titled Fracture. While the project is an embodiment of his key signature elements and Caribbean influenced soundscapes, good vibes is the mantra that encapsulates the theme on EP. On the genre-bending package, INFAMOUSIZAK takes listeners on a 14-minute love journey through a myriad of sounds such as Rap, R&B, and Dancehall. The journey begins with “Used To It,” a record with rollicking basslines and hypnotic warped synth loops. It continues with “Run Me Down” and “Personal Use” which are two colorful joints. The EP comes to an end with “Good Ones” — a self-produced cut which allows the singer showcase his storytelling abilities.

