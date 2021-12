DETROIT—Starting this week, some Dodge owners who want more horsepower can just download it. Ram owners will one day be able to buy extra payload capacity. The kinds of instant upgrades consumers are used to getting on their cellphones are on the way to their cars and trucks as auto makers salivate over the prospect of wirelessly squeezing more profit from vehicles long after they've left the dealership.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO