Boys and Girls Club takes action after Baker Mayfield event, positive COVID test

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio announced Wednesday all family members of 75 children who attended a holiday event with Baker Mayfield have been notified after he was placed on the Cleveland Browns COVID-19 list.

Baker and Emily Mayfield attended the club’s “Passing the Joy” event at the Elyria South Club.

“We required all those attending Monday’s event to wear masks while in the building and get their temperature checked upon entrance,” Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio CEO Jeff Scott said in a statement.

FOX 8 photo from “Pass the Joy” event

The club said Mayfield tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. He was put on the Browns COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The Elyria South Club will be closed for the remainder of the week and the organization will be doing a deep cleaning at the facility, it said.

There have not been any confirmed reports of other positive COVID tests following the event.

The Lorain County health Department said it is not required to do contact tracing since that’s now handled by an outside company.

