Multiple Power Poles Downed In Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Multiple power poles were damaged and downed in Otero County on Wednesday. The downed power poles were between

Fowler and Manzanola along Highway 50 and County Road 8.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm whether strong winds were to blame, however, 107 mph winds were reported on Wednesday morning on the Eastern Plains, which is almost a Category 3 Hurricane-force wind, but still classified as a Category 2 Hurricane-force wind.

There was also a brush fire on County Road 16 north of Highway 50. Several agencies, including Rocky Ford Fire, Manzanola Fire, OCSO, Otero County Road & Bridge and CDFPC were on scene. It is unclear whether the fire was caused by the downed power lines.

The sheriff’s office also posted in Facebook that the main phone lines were down and temporary emergency cell phones were activated for the following divisions in Otero County: DISPATCH (719) 241-4017, JAIL/ Booking (719) 241-4858, ADMINISTRATION (civil process, concealed carry, etc.) (719) 241-4845.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday that includes virtually every location in Colorado along and east of the Continental Divide. Otero County is about 175 miles southeast of the Denver metro area.