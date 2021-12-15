ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Georgia holds off Florida, secures signing from 4-star CB Julian Humphrey

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Despite a late push from new Florida head coach Billy Napier, 4-star cornerback Julian Humphrey has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Humphrey previously committed to Florida under Dan Mullen, but backed off and decided to commit to Georgia. Florida reoffered Humphrey on Tuesday and there was chatter that he may have considered flipping back to the Gators.

But in the end, Humphrey wanted to be a Dawg.

Humphrey committed to Georgia on November 12. He ranks as the nation’s No. 90 overall player and No. 11 ranked cornerback.

Out of Clear Lake High School in Houston, Texas, Humphrey stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds.

