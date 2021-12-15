CNN Heroes Young Wonder: Chelsea Phaire

For her latest holiday performance, Carrie Underwood took the stage at ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center ‘ on Dec. 1, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Carrie Underwood is all about the holiday music since releasing her Christmas album, My Gift, in 2020, and she returned to our television screens for another Christmas performance on Dec. 1. Carrie was part of the Christmas in Rockefeller Center event, which aired on NBC. The performance was pre-taped, but Carrie still stole the show as she sang “Let There Be Peace” in a gorgeous, holiday-inspired outfit.
