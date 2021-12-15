4-star OT Aliou Bah signs with Georgia

Four-star offensive tackle prospect Aliou Bah decommitted from the Florida State Seminoles football program in October. A few days later, Bah announced his commitment to Georgia.

On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Bah put pen to paper and signed his national letter of intent to play for Georgia.

Bah plays for powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and ranks as the nation’s 345th overall player and 28th-ranked offensive tackle.

Bah, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive tackle, has more than 30 scholarship offers, including Penn State, Florida and Oklahoma.