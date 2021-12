Beauty brands can no longer launch without some concept beyond “this is skincare” or “this is makeup.” With the beauty space so packed that even the most prominent beauty lovers cannot possibly get their hands on everything, brands need to stand out from the crowd. They need to do something to define themselves. Not even quality products do it anymore. To even get consumers interested in a beauty line, there has to be something beyond the norm. Whether it is killer packaging, vegan ingredients, or being eco-friendly, something needs to attract buyers.

SKIN CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO