DMTV Milkshake: B. Robert Moore on Creating + Defining Your Narrative as an Artist

This week’s Milkshake episode features Brecht Wright Gander, principal of the Brecht Wright Gander Studio, as well a sculptor, a designer, and a provocateur whose work is shot through with inquiry and investigation. For many furniture makers – even those, like Gander, making sculptural furniture – durability is a question of settled law: Better durability is better, full stop. For Gander, though, durability becomes just another aspect of a piece that deserves its own consideration: Why is a more durable object better than another? No one wants a more durable steak, obviously, but it’s a prickly and interesting question when applied to furniture (especially expensive furniture). “I think people want to buy things that last, and people whose labor is primarily intellectual also want their thoughts to last – their ideas to last,” he says. “But as a maker of things, I’m not particularly invested in the lasting. It’s not that the future is uninteresting to me, just [that] I’m okay with matter continuing to transform. I’m not trying to sort of fix it in formaldehyde when I make something.”

DESIGN ・ 10 DAYS AGO