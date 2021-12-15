5-star CB Daylen Everette is officially a Georgia Bulldog

Georgia added a commitment from five-star cornerback Daylen Everette in the class of 2022 on Tuesday. He chose the Bulldogs over Alabama.

Now Everette, a former Clemson commit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Everette ranks as the nation’s 29th overall player and sixth-best cornerback, per 247Sports’ composite.

He became Georgia’s 26th commitment and allowed UGA to regain the No. 1 class, passing Alabama on Tuesday.