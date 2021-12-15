ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

5-star CB Daylen Everette is officially a Georgia Bulldog

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNmsb_0dNi1UBl00

Georgia added a commitment from five-star cornerback Daylen Everette in the class of 2022 on Tuesday. He chose the Bulldogs over Alabama.

Now Everette, a former Clemson commit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Everette ranks as the nation’s 29th overall player and sixth-best cornerback, per 247Sports’ composite.

He became Georgia’s 26th commitment and allowed UGA to regain the No. 1 class, passing Alabama on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Bradenton, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Bradenton, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Georgia Football
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Bulldog#Bulldogs#Img Academy#American Football#Clemson#Uga#Georgiafootball
AL.com

Why Saban likes 5-star QB signee set to begin Alabama practice this week

Fresh off a state championship, Ty Simpson is headed to Tuscaloosa to help with a national title. The Alabama signee is enrolling in time to participate in Cotton Bowl semifinal practices that begin Thursday. Simpson, on an interview with Rivals site Bama Insider, said he plans to be ready to go for the first workout and his “new normal.”
ALABAMA STATE
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
AllClemson

It Took 30 Seconds for Swinney to Find Venables' Replacement

It took Dabo Swinney 30 seconds to replace Brent Venables after the former defensive coordinator left Clemson to be the new head coach at Oklahoma. When asked if he interviewed anyone outside of the Clemson program for either of his coordinating positions, Swinney said, “I did not. I mean, it was thirty seconds. It would be hard for me to interview someone in thirty seconds because that is how long it took to make a decision.”
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma Sooners QB Caleb Williams Admits He And Spencer Rattler ‘Weren’t Best Friends’

When the 2021 football season started, Oklahoma fans did not expect Caleb Williams to end the year as the starting quarterback and Spencer Rattler in the NCAA transfer portal. But fast forward to today and Williams is the future for the Sooners, while Rattler has transferred to South Carolina. Via The Podcast On The Prairie, Williams discussed his relationship with Rattler, admitting the two might not have been overly close.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy