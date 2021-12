Clever puzzles, witty dialogue, satirical stories and the heartfelt relationship between a cop and his partner provide the foundations of a good Darkside Detective case and that means we try and do something new and exciting for every new case that comes out. From reverse vampires to ghost gangsters, the Darkside Detective formula many times will be “take something familiar and turn it on its head.” Which is why in the first of our bonus cases for The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, we’re returning to make our second ever Christmas Case! Ghosts of Christmas Passed releases December 24 and I thought it might be interesting to dig a little deeper into why we returned to Christmas for this first bonus case.

