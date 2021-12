No injuries were reported in an accident Friday southeast of Scranton that totaled both vehicles. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to I Avenue and 270th Street at approximately 11:43 a.m. The initial investigation revealed 18-year-old Kaleb Hoyle of Grand Junction was westbound on 270th Street in a 2012 Ford F-150. Sixty-five-year-old Stephen Hupp of Scranton was northbound on I Avenue in a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, but did not yield and struck the Hoyle vehicle. Hupp was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

SCRANTON, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO