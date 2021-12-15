ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In praise of ‘Climate Change: A Very Short Introduction’

By Donald Wright
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeaching climate politics means teaching climate change, at times a daunting subject for non-science students. Teaching climate change, therefore, means choosing the right book by the right person. Enter Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science at University College London and the author of Climate Change: A Very Short Introduction, a...

Comments / 1

The New Yorker

The Man Who Predicted Climate Change

Late in 1966, in the sprawling computer lab of the Washington, D.C., office building that housed the United States Weather Bureau, Syukuro Manabe was waiting for a print job to finish. At stake was the fate of the planet. Manabe, who was thirty-five, had come to the U.S. from Japan almost a decade earlier. He managed a team of computer programmers, tasked with building a mathematical simulation of the planet’s atmosphere. It had taken years to perfect, and cost millions of dollars. Now the simulation was complete.
EurekAlert

Large future changes in climate variability

There is growing public awareness that climate change will impact society not only through changes in mean temperatures and precipitation over the 21st century, but also in the occurrence of more pronounced extreme events, and more generally in natural variability in the Earth system. Such changes could also have large impacts on vulnerable ecosystems in both terrestrial and marine habitats. A scientific exploration of projected future changes in climate and ecosystem variability is described in a new study published in the journal Earth System Dynamics, representing the result of a broad collaborative partnership between the IBS Center for Climate Physics (ICCP) at Pusan National University in South Korea and the Community Earth System Model (CESM) project at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in the US.
State
Maine State
sxsw.com

Climate Change Track

Topics featured in the Climate Change Track include renewable energy and fossil fuel alternatives, sustainable practices, coastal relocation, plant-based foods, and forward-focused green startups. The majority of Conference sessions are curated by the SX community, for the SX community from the 2022 PanelPicker®. Explore Climate Change Track programming for SXSW...
Nature.com

The danger of climate change complacency

As perhaps most observers expected - based on past meetings - talk still runs far ahead of action on global warming. That's partly the fault of politicians, of course, who find it easier to make bold verbal commitments to long-term goals than to follow through with the investments required to realize those goals. But there's also a worrying disconnect between reality and some of the more optimistic visions expressed about how easy it might be to solve global warming if we just put our minds to it.
Inc.com

How Scientists Are Using AI to Understand Climate Change

The climate is changing faster than ever before. Machine learning could be a key understanding how--and to what extent. That's according to Karen A. McKinnon, assistant professor at UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. During the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems, which is being held online this week, McKinnon spoke about the ways scientists can use artificial intelligence, in this case machine learning, to make critical observations about the ways that weather patterns changing.
yaleclimateconnections.org

12 books on climate and the planet for the holidays

Another COVID year behind. Another COVID winter ahead. A 26th global climate meeting just adjourned. New, and necessarily tougher, meetings on the schedule. An historic bipartisan infrastructure bill on the books. In Washington, the more aggressive climate and social justice bill, “the budget reconciliation bill,” still in the balance.
Person
Kurt Vonnegut
vashonbeachcomber.com

COMMENTARY: Trapped in the midst of climate change

Back in 1999, there was a fire in the Mont Blanc Tunnel, a highway tunnel connecting France and Italy. A semi-truck hauling flour and margarine caught fire and the driver was not aware of what was happening until he stopped almost halfway through the tunnel. Smoke filled the tunnel, obscuring...
kkfi.org

Climate Change Theatre Action on KCART

This week on Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre we are proud to present four short plays as part of Climate Change Theatre Action. “The Oysters” by Miranda Rose Hall brings attention to the plight of the oysters in the Chesapeake Bay. Filtering the water and building reefs, the Eastern Oyster is plagued by overharvesting and the pollution of the bay. http://www.mirandarosehall.com/
TBR News Media

Making Democracy Work: Be the change to slow climate change

Carbon emissions affect the planet significantly, causing global warming and ultimately climate change. This warming causes extreme weather events like tropical storms, wildfires, severe droughts, melting of the polar ice caps, heat waves, rising sea levels and the disturbance of animals’ natural habitat. Greenhouse gases, including the carbon-containing gases...
apaonline.org

Individualism, Structuralism, and Climate Change

The climate crisis is incredibly daunting. It is driven by an unsustainable international system for energy production. It indicts the fundamental organizing principles of the global economy. As Costa Samaras put it, climate change is the landscape on which our future unfolds. How do individuals begin to meet such a challenge?
Phys.org

With climate change, avalanches are migrating upslope

We now know that the effects of climate change are particularly strong in mountain areas. The substantial impacts on the cryosphere (snow, ice and permafrost) have been well described where changes in glaciers and snow cover are concerned, but our knowledge of how avalanche activity responds to rising temperatures is still incomplete. This is partly because we lack sufficiently long snow-avalanche time series and partly because existing statistical techniques have not been sophisticated enough to take account of the many inherent biases in the few series we do have. The problem has recently featured in the IPCC's special report on the ocean and the cryosphere, in particular, which includes a chapter dealing specifically with high mountain areas. Given the danger that avalanches represent for both people and infrastructure (buildings, transport and communication networks, etc.), the research team has conducted a study of the history of avalanche activity in the Vosges Mountains from the end of the eighteenth century to 2013. Their approach was both innovative and multidisciplinary, combining the analysis of historical materials (not only written archives and images but also oral testimonies), statistical modeling and climate science.
Phys.org

Can the world change course on climate?

Nazli Choucri is a professor of political science and an expert on climate issues, who also focuses on international relations and cyberpolitics. She is the architect and director of the Global System for Sustainable Development, an evolving knowledge networking system centered on sustainability problems and solution strategies. The author and/or editor of 12 books, she is also the founding editor of the MIT Press book series "Global Environmental Accord: Strategies for Sustainability and Institutional Innovation."
flaglerlive.com

Tornadoes and Climate Change: The Twists Ahead

The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on the night of Dec. 10-11, 2021, was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people including the U.S. president are asking what role climate change might have played – and whether tornadoes will become more common in a warming world.
sonomasun.com

A ‘Resilience Playbook’ to deal with climate change

The region’s adaptation to climate risks in equitable and innovative ways demands, says the Greenbelt Alliance, a new approach. A new set of guidelines and strategies. A new Resilience Playbook. The nonprofit has released its most comprehensive climate adaptation tool to date—the Resilience Playbook. The digital resource addresses the region’s...
NJ.com

Climate change is bipartisan | Sheneman

The best thing about science is that it’s true regardless of whether you believe it or not. You can talk until you’re blue in the face but the second a massive tornado touches down in the middle of December and chews a 100-mile path through the countryside, your argument becomes moot. Climate change simply is.
The Daily Record

Letter: Fossil fuels are not to blame for world's climate issues

As a 35-year geologist, listening to climate alarmists is very troubling. We know carbon dioxide has increased somewhat during the last century, but it is not all due to fossil fuels and certainly not at alarming levels. We know that weather related deaths are down substantially over the past century...

Comments / 0

