‘Living Right Here, Right Now:’ Roethlisberger Not Thinking About End Of His Career

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon enough, Ben Roethlisberger will be moving on to life’s work. But all he’s focused on is the here and now. The Pittsburgh Steelers sit 6-6-1, fighting for their playoff lives, and realistically need to go at last 3-1 over their final four games to get into the playoffs. They need...

steelersdepot.com

Yardbarker

'Mean' Joe Greene Says Steelers Should Keep Ben Roethlisberger in 2022

Not everyone agrees Ben Roethlisberger should move on from the Pittsburgh Steelers after this season, including the franchise's greatest player - who believes the team needs to build around their Hall of Fame quarterback. 'Mean' Joe Greene spoke with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, giving his endorsement for Roethlisberger...
NFL
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Steelers Might Not Need a Christmas Miracle to Make The Playoffs

As bad as things got for the Steelers in the first half against the Vikings, as bad as they’ve been at times on the way to 6-6-1, it could be worse. Watching everybody else in action after a Thursday night stinker in Minneapolis confirmed as much for Mike Tomlin.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Joe Greene Sounds Off About Steelers, Claypool After Loss To Vikings: ‘It Disappointed Me’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have probably moved on from their Thursday night road loss to the Minnesota Vikings and they really have no choice but to do just that. Even so, former Steelers great and Hall of Famer Joe Greene still hasn’t been able to fully get the taste of the Thursday night loss out of his mouth and that was evident during his Wednesday interview on “The Zach Gelb Show.” Greene especially hated to watch the first half that game against the Vikings.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Titans Rule Out Six Players vs. Steelers with Injury, Including Starters Jenkins, Long, Saffold

Six Tennessee Titans have been ruled out for the team’s visit to Pittsburgh this Sunday as a result of injury, the team announced on Friday. Starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle), starting left guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder), starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. (hamstring), fullback Tory Carter (ankle) and rotational defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee) and Teair Tart (ankle) will all miss the Titans’ Week 15 game against the Steelers.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Continues Climb Up NFL.com’s QB Index For Second Straight Week

Two straight strong weeks throwing the football, two straight weeks rising up NFL.com’s QB Index for Pittsburgh Steelers’ veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Fresh off of a vintage performance against the Minnesota Vikings eight days ago, Roethlisberger finds himself inching closer and closer to the top 20 in NFL.com’s QB Index compiled by Gregg Rosenthal.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – ILB Robert Spillane – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Watt: Steelers Must Be ‘Aware’ Of Titans’ Ryan Tannehill And Scrambling Abilities

Another week, another athletic quarterback who can make plays with his legs that the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to be prepared for. After dealing with the likes of Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, the Steelers are preparing for the likes of Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill, one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Heinz Field.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Place DT Montravius Adams On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers listed defensive tackle Montravius Adams on their Wednesday injury report as a non practice participant with an illness designation. Since then, however, Adams, who was signed off the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints a few weeks ago, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. We’ll...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Versus Titans: Week 15 Projected Inactive List

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday afternoon, and if you’re like me, you’re counting down the hours until the Week 15 game begins. As usual, I will attempt to project the Steelers’ inactives for every game of the 2021 season, and below is my best guess as to which players won’t be given helmets on Sunday afternoon against the Titans.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Freiermuth Says Chemistry With Roethlisberger Has Grown ‘Immensely’ Throughout Season

A tight end is a quarterback’s best friend. Ben Roethlisberger and Pat Freiermuth are quickly becoming BFF’s. Freiermuth has played an important role in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense this season, counted on even more following JuJu Smith-Schuster’s season-ending shoulder injury. It’s rare for a rookie to earn a veteran quarterback’s trust but speaking to reporters Friday, Freiermuth said his chemistry with Roethlisberger has grown by leaps and bounds.
NFL

