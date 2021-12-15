18 Former ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Who Took Their Talents to TV

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone, the cast of the film reunited for the upcoming HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. While some could understandably see this as the closing of a chapter for the team involved with bringing the story to life, some would surely wonder if this could have ignited interest for the cast in reprising their on-screen roles for a new project, though Rupert Grint recently confirmed that, despite how fulfilling it was to see everyone, he still feels as though these characters' journeys came to an end at the right time. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts debuts on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. Grint can also be seen in the new season of Servant, which debuts on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.

