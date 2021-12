Mary Lou McDonald has said she will not call on Gerry Adams to apologise for his controversial comedy sketch video, saying it was done “for a good cause and with a good heart.”Mr Adams has been criticised for the online video in which several of the Provisional IRA’s best known phrases are used.The video, which has now been withdrawn, featured the former Sinn Fein president singing “Tis the season to be jolly, tiocfaidh ar la, la, la, la, la” while another character repeats the phrase “They haven’t gone away you know”, famously used by Mr Adams in 1995 in reference...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO