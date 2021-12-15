ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Ducks Prepare to Host Kraken for First Meeting at Honda Center

Cover picture for the articleAfter a successful five-game road trip, the Ducks return home to host a new division rival, taking on the Seattle Kraken for the first time at Honda Center (7 p.m.; TV: TNT; Radio: AM 830 KLAA). The Ducks lead the Pacific Division (16-9-5, 37 points), with points in eight of their...

Preview: Coyotes Begin Road Trip with Game against the First Place Ducks

The Arizona Coyotes open a three-game road trip with a Friday night contest against the Anaheim Ducks. It's the second of two road games this season at the Honda Center, and the second of three total head-to-head meetings with Anaheim in 2021-22. Puck drop against the Ducks is scheduled for 8 p.m., and will be streamed exclusively on Hulu or ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall; Analyst: Kevin Weekes; Ice Reporter: Linda Cohn).
Ducks Games This Coming Week in Edmonton, Vancouver Postponed

From the NHL: Following several days of meetings with their respective medical experts amid increasing positive test results and rising numbers of postponed games, the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) today jointly announced the following:. i) We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular-season...
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
Bruins game at Canadiens postponed by NHL due to COVID-19 concerns

Boston has six players in protocol; Montreal hosted Flyers with no fans Thursday. The game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday was postponed by the NHL due to COVID-19 concerns. The Bruins have six players in NHL COVID-19 protocol. Goalie Jeremy Swayman and forwards...
Vinni Lettieri
Chris Driedger
Troy Terry
Adam Henrique
Ryan Getzlaf
Ryan Donato
STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
Red Wings shut down through the Holiday Break

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days, as well continued COVID spread, the Detroit Red Wings' games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Club medical groups.
Sunday's Game Against Toronto Postponed

The NHL has announced additional postponed games related to COVID-19 safety measures, including Sunday's Kraken home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. A makeup date for the Toronto-Seattle contest is yet to be determined. For any fans who have tickets for Sunday's Dec. 19 game, the tickets will be valid...
NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
CBS Boston

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
