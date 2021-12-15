ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

UN Condemns 'Serious Violations' In Colombia Crackdown

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Colombian security forces committed "serious" human rights violations during a crackdown on protests earlier this year that left dozens dead, the United Nations said in a report on Wednesday. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also found that government agents used "unnecessary or disproportionate force" during the demonstrations...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

US, UN Condemn Myanmar Junta Over Reported Killing of 11 Villagers

BANGKOK - The United States and United Nations condemned the Myanmar junta over what Washington described as 'credible and sickening' reports of the killing of 11 villagers, including children, in a restive central region. The State Department and the U.N. secretary-general's statements came as local media and residents said that...
WORLD
sacramentosun.com

UN rights office urges Colombia to reform policing of protests

Colombia must urgently reform how it polices protests in the wake of demonstrations earlier this year in which several people were killed or injured, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said in a report published on Wednesday. The report documents various instances of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force by...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#State Security#Colombian#The United Nations#South American
Las Vegas Herald

Venezuela violated jurist's rights, UN Human Rights Committee says

Venezuela violated a jurist's right to be tried by an independent tribunal and his right to the presumption of innocence, the UN Human Rights Committee said on Wednesday. In the decision, the Committee requested that Venezuela declare the criminal proceedings against Allan Brewer Carias null and void, and that he be awarded adequate compensation. It also called for the State to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such violations.
AMERICAS
raleighnews.net

UN Establishes Body to Monitor Human Rights Violations in Ethiopia

Following last month's release of a joint report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the United Nations citing widespread human rights abuses in the country, a U.N. human rights body voted Friday to establish a group of experts to further monitor human rights abuses in Ethiopia as a yearlong war between government forces and forces in the country's Tigray region continues.
UNITED NATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
United Nations
Asbarez News

Government Crackdown on Opposition Candidates Condemned

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Human rights campaigners on Friday accused the Armenian authorities of resorting to arrests and intimidation to gain control of communities where the ruling Civil Contract party failed to prevail in this month’s local elections. Arman Tatoyan, Armenia’s human rights ombudsman, said opposition groups that did well there...
POLITICS
AFP

Chile chooses president from polar opposites

A Chile in the throes of profound change will choose a president Sunday from polar opposite candidates vying for votes among an apathetic and alienated electorate. In the midst of rewriting its dictatorship-era constitution in answer to a social uprising against economic hardship and one of the world's highest rates of economic inequality, the country faces a stark leadership choice. The candidates could not have been more different: far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, an apologist for ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet and the neoliberal economic model he left behind; and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric with his plans for a welfare state. "Certainly, a lot of people are uncomfortable with the choices they have. And that's because the moderate candidates didn't make it to the runoff. The two extreme candidates made it to the runoff," analyst Patricio Navia of the New York University told AFP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc17news.com

UN and US condemn Myanmar military after protest reportedly turns deadly in Yangon

At least five people were killed in Myanmar when a vehicle plowed into anti-junta protesters this weekend, according to local media. The attack took place in a Yangon township, news outlet Myanmar Now reported Sunday, citing protesters and eyewitnesses. One reporter who witnessed the incident told CNN that it was...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN Condemns Forced Expulsions of Asylum Seekers from Libya

GENEVA - The United Nations' Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights is condemning the forced expulsion of asylum seekers and migrants by Libyan authorities, warning of the risks many face when returned to the homes they fled to escape persecution. Two large groups of Sudanese are among those...
IMMIGRATION
GreenwichTime

Sudan group condemns UN's call to support reinstated PM

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese pro-democracy group has condemned comments by the U.N. chief urging citizens to support a deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, so the country can have “a peaceful transition towards a true democracy.”. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which was at the forefront of the uprising...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

‘The coup destroyed us’: Memories of Pinochet resonate in Chile’s crossroads election

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean Mireya Garcia, 64, feels there is more at stake than usual in this Sunday’s presidential election. The vote offers two visions for the future of Chile – 35-year-old leftist Gabriel Boric https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/student-leader-president-chiles-boric-eyes-historic-election-win-2021-12-15, who led mass protests as a university student, will go head to head with far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/chiles-kast-channels-pinochets-ghost-against-communist-left-2021-12-15, who has defended the complex legacy of former dictator General Augusto Pinochet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy