An elementary school in Washington DC has placed their third grade teacher on leave for allegedly asking students to re-enact scenes from the Holocaust.The teacher had asked her students — aged around 8 and 9 — at the Watkins Elementary School to act out scenes where they had to dig mass graves and shoot people, according to an email sent to parents by the school’s principal M Scott Berkowitz. The teacher has now been placed on administrative leave.Last Friday, the students were preparing for a class presentation when they were pulled in for the re-enactment assignment.A Jewish student was reportedly...

