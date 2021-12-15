ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Athletics-Diamond League ‘Final 3’ format revised for 2022

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Diamond League has approved a new ‘Final 3’ format that will take into account any throw or jump when deciding the event winners instead of only the final attempt by the three leading athletes, it said on Wednesday. The old format did not...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emma Raducanu favourite to win Sports Personality of Year after incredible 2021

Tennis star Emma Raducanu is the odds-on favourite to be named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 on Sunday.The 19-year-old established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport after her fairytale success at the US Open in September, where she became Britain’s first female winner of a grand slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.She also became the first ever qualifier to win a grand slam, and did not drop a single set in the tournament.Wow…that was some year🤯 2 pics to sum up my 2021 season🩸💧I want to say thank you & that...
TENNIS
The Independent

England fight back with three first-session wickets in second Ashes Test

England’s bowlers rallied on the second afternoon of the day/night Ashes Test, beating their day one wicket tally with three successes in the first session at Adelaide Oval.The touring attack toiled away as their rivals racked up 221 for two on Thursday, but got some much-needed rewards in stifling conditions and 37 degree heat.Ollie Robinson bounced back from a no-ball howler to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 103, Joe Root cleaned up the in-form Travis Head for 18 and Ben Stokes outgunned fellow all-rounder Cameron Green to drag back some of the lost momentum.Having been badly dropped twice by wicketkeeper Jos...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Adams
The Independent

Andy Murray takes positives after defeat to Andrey Rublev in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray believes he has greater clarity in how he will approach his matches next year after taking the positives from reaching the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.Murray was denied a third title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi having won in 2009 and 2015, after being outgunned by Andrey Rublev who prevailed 6-4 7-6 (2) on Saturday evening.The Scot, 34, has defeated British compatriot Dan Evans and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the last few days so was not too downcast at going down to a player ranked fifth in the world.The...
TENNIS
AFP

England collapse again as Australia turn screw in 2nd Test

England were staring down the barrel of another sorry defeat on Saturday, dismissed for 236 then forced to watch as Australia batted again and stretched their lead in the day-night second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Joe Root and Dawid Malan had survived the opening session of day three unscathed, building a 128-run stand as they chased Australia's imposing first-innings 473 for nine declared. But it all came crashing down after the dinner break with both players removed in quick succession, Root for 62 and Malan for 80, sparking a collapse that saw England slump from 150 for two to 236 all out. Making matters worse, they did so against a second-string attack with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both missing.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasters#Track And Field#Reuters
DBLTAP

Call of Duty League 2022 Season Format Revealed

With the new season around the corner, it's time to take a look at the format for the upcoming Call of Duty League Season. According to CoD League's official statement on their website, for the 2022 season, the Call of Duty League will feature 12 teams playing four regular season Majors on a hybrid LAN/online model. The game modes for 2022 will be Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control.
VIDEO GAMES
hot96.com

Soccer-Leaders Man City cruise to 4-0 win over Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England (Reuters) -Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo scored one goal and made another as they overwhelmed struggling Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday to ensure they will spend Christmas Day top of the Premier League. The visitors were gifted the opening goal in the fifth minute when Cancelo acrobatically crossed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson beats Mark Selby to reach the final

Neil Robertson reached the final of the World Grand Prix after beating world number one Mark Selby 6-3 in Coventry. Robertson, 39, who won the English Open last month, took an early lead before Selby levelled the semi-final at 2-2 after a tight fourth frame. Selby struggled for form in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gymnastics great Simone Biles honoured with BBC Lifetime Achievement award

American gymnast Simone Biles has won the Lifetime Achievement award at this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year.The 24-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in her sport, winning five Olympic gold medals, with a silver and two bronze, and 19 golds at the World Championships.She was unable to add to her gold rush at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year as she withdrew from five events due to her mental health.Biles, who was sexually abused by disgraced USA team doctor Larry Nassar joins the likes of Sir Steve Redgrave Pele, Michael Phelps ...
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Dominic Thiem suffers setback, out of ATP Cup and Sydney

Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from the ATP Cup and an ATP 250 event in Sydney. Thiem isn't dealing with an injury but he caught cold last week and his preparations for the 2022 season suffered a blow. "After speaking to my team, we have decided to return to Austria, instead of flying directly to Australia.
TENNIS
The Independent

Sports Personality of the Year 2021 LIVE: Latest updates, winners, odds and nominees

Follow live reaction after Emma Raducanu was voted the 2021’s Sports Personality of the Year in recognition of the 18-year-old’s stunning victory at the US Open in September. Raducanu became Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years when she defeated Leylah Fernandez in a thrilling final in New York.Tom Daley finished second with Adam Peaty in third. Tyson Fury, Dame Sarah Story and Raheem Sterling were also nominated on the six-person shortlist. Raducanu becomes the first woman to win the award since Zara Phillips in 2006.“It was such an honour to be named amongst these nominees,”...
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has capped an extraordinary 2021 by being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the title without dropping a set.The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is…🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟#SPOTY— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy