Tom Schreck, the communications director for Wildwood Programs, still remembers the moment when one of the people they serve got the Christmas gift he was dreaming of. "One of our older gentlemen really wanted a particular kind of scarf and coat. When that came in, his face lit up. You could tell he was so thrilled he was going to be warm and taken care of for that season," Schreck said.

ALBANY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO